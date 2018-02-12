'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Which Inmate Will Not Make It to the Next Arc?

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Not everyone will make it out alive in that bloody riot at Litchfield Penitentiary in the Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black."

Speculations for the upcoming season predict that the inmates will soon be saying goodbye to one or two of their own. Last finale, the situation they were in left many viewers scared and worried. While some of the prisoners made it out of the prison alive, like Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Maritza (Diane Guerrero), Maria (Jessica Pimentel), Lorna (Yael Stone) and Daya (Dascha Polanco), the others decided to stay inside. The scene ended with guards steadily closing in on the rioters.

With arms linked around each other, those who decided to fight were Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon), as well as Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Red (Kate Mulgrew). There were also Taystee (Brooks), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez). While nothing has been confirmed about each character's fate in season 6, rumors claim that not all of them will live to tell the tale.

In the event that the inmates manage to get out of there alive, they will immediately be sent to two separate prisons. The buses waiting outside the penitentiary is a reminder that this group of women may not see each other again. "Vauseman" shippers, in particular, are anxious to find out what will happen to their favorite couple. Piper and Alex recently got engaged. Alex popped the question her girlfriend and she said yes. Many are looking forward to their wedding in the next storyline.

If it is any consolation to the pair's fans, Prepon recently posted two photos of her and co-star Schilling on her Twitter account. Both were smiling at the camera. According to the caption, it was the last day of shooting for the cast and crew. Speculations indicate that it will not be long until the season premieres, most likely in June.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.