(Photo: Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Amway Center, Oct. 24, 2017.

Concussions symptoms don't usually clear up within a few days, but Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon's looking to return to the court mere days after he sustained a head injury.

"You always want to be cautious, especially something to your head," Gordon said on Monday, via the Orlando Sentinel.

"It's dangerous. Concussions are dangerous — anything with the brain. But I feel better, so I'm going through the concussion protocol and we'll see if I can get back. But there's no rush. Orlando does a great job of taking care of me, making sure that my health and safety is first and foremost, so I appreciate them. But, no, I'm not a go-slow type of guy," he continued.

Gordon wants to suit up for the Magic when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but his availability for the game will depend on how quickly he advances through the league's concussion protocol.

"I'm showing no symptoms," Gordon stated. "I feel good. So I'll leave it up to the doctors," he added.

There's no need to rush back, though, and the team's going to give him as much time as he needs.

Gordon sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the Magic's 103–89 loss to the Denver Nuggets last Friday after he collided with guard Gary Harris on a drive to the basket. He actually tried to play through the injury, but he was taken out of the game moments later.

The fourth-year forward had to sit out Saturday's road game against the Atlanta Hawks after he was placed on National Basketball Association's (NBA) concussion protocol.

Gordon is on pace for a career year. The high-flying forward is averaging 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, a steal and 0.9 blocks in under 34 minutes per game. He's also shooting 49.2 percent front the field, 40.1 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 75.7 percent from the free-throw line.