'Outlander' Season 4 News: Brianna MacKenzie Travels Back In Time In New Photo; Filming Continues

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promotional image for 'Outlander'

"Outlander" season 4 is currently filming in Scotland, and pictures have turned up online.

According to Daily Record, some of the cast and crew of the Starz hit series have returned to Culross to film scenes. Scotland has long been a preferred filming location for "Outlander" since the show is set in the United Kingdom's northernmost country.

Both Sophie Skelton and Steven Cree were spotted on set. Skelton, who plays Brianna MacKenzie, can be seen wearing a period costume. This could mean that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) daughter could be doing some time travelling of her own in the new season.

Another returning cast member is Nell Hudson, who plays Laoghaire MacKenzie. A photo of the actress has also turned up online, with the caption teasing that her character is "not very friendly," which is not much of a surprise for long-time viewers who are familiar with Jamie's admirer.

Fans can also look forward to an adorable new cast member joining the fourth season. As previously reported, the Fraser family dog, Rollo, will be introduced when the series returns. The official Twitter page of "Outlander" shared a photo of the cute Northern Inuit dog, who was cast in May last year.

For those who are unaware, Rollo a wolf hybrid that ultimately becomes a part of the Fraser clan. But, he is not just a trustworthy companion. Rollo also plays an important role in the upcoming season.

"They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes. They'd need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn't let them catch things on camera ... especially fish, of course," author Diana Gabaldon said of Rollo's actors in 2017.

"Outlander" season 4, which is based on Gabaldon's fourth novel "Drums of Autumn," will premiere later this year.