‘Overcomer’ actor stars in 'Don't Say My Name,' groundbreaking film on human trafficking

Cameron Arnett, one of the stars of the hit faith-based film “Overcomer,” took on a new role that he’s passionate about — tackling the realities of human trafficking and what goes on after one is rescued from the sex trade.

“Don't Say My Name,” inspired by true stories, tells the story of human trafficking survivor Adriana after she “bravely escapes her captors."

"We’ll follow her harrowing journey of survival as she navigates the road to recovery and healing,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Tackling an epidemic is never easy, but it's always worthwhile,” Arnett told The Christian Post on Monday.

The 34-year acting veteran plays a Homeland Security investigator in “Don’t Say My Name” and is hoping to spread the word on the facts behind this form of slavery.

“Join us and let's make sure the names of our loved ones never have to be said,” he said.

According to the film’s crowdfunding page, two children are sex trafficked every 60 seconds and 10 will be stolen and enslaved every five minutes on average. A staggering statistic announced on NBC's "Today" show in 2016 revealed that every 30 seconds on average someone falls victim to sex trafficking. According to UNICEF, more than a million children are trafficked each year.

“Don’t Say My Name” gives viewers a first-hand account of what happens once someone escapes captivity.

“It is thought that up to 90 percent of victims are never rescued. And for the 10% that are returned home, PTSD, depression and suicide are the norm as they struggle to re-enter society, many without any resources within reach to give them any hope of healing,” the movie site shared.

The filmmakers, director Federico Segarra, writer Patricia Landolfi and producer Marty Jean-Louis said they talked to survivors, law enforcement, attorneys, judges, and organizations to ensure the authenticity of the feature film. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations are also serving as consultants on the project.

Jean-Louis shared with CP that they have taken their time to “talk to dozens of survivors and most say none of the films they’ve seen show the whole picture nor do they show their struggle after they’ve been rescued. Our team feels the same way and that’s why we want to show the entire picture. Yes, we want to show awareness but we also want to answer a very tough question in this film so that there can be true healing after a person has been trafficked."

“For us, this is not just a film but a movement to help put an end to human trafficking globally,” the producer continued.

“Don’t Say My Name” will be used by human trafficking organizations, schools, and private and corporate entities to help spread awareness.

Jean-Louis added, “This will be used to not only share light on human trafficking but also help survivors find healing and hope.”

The filmmakers are hoping everyone joins the movement and help them raise the $100k needed to make the impact they hope by exposing this modern-day form of slavery.

Joining Arnett in the cast are members of the popular Spanish Band “Miel San Marcos,” actress Jenny Porrata and newcomer Brooklyn Wittmer.

The 24 Flix / Selan Films production is set to be released in the fall of 2020.