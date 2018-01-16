Paige May Still Return to WWE But Not as a Wrestler?

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is World Wresting Entertainment diva Paige

Following reports that WWE star Paige's wrestling career may officially be over soon, new rumors suggest that she may still have a major presence in the entertainment company, although not as a wrestler anymore.

On Dec. 28, Paige suffered a major neck injury during a live event in New York when she had her back to Sasha Banks, who used ropes to pull herself up during a six-woman tag team bout and kicked Paige's back with both legs. After an examination by the WWE medical personnel, a stretcher transported the 25-year-old female wrestler to the locker room until she finally walked out of the coliseum using her own power. This week, the WWE reportedly informed her that the company would not clear her to return to the ring, meaning she is done as an in-ring wrestler.

Despite the retirement rumors, however, it looks like Paige might still be making a comeback to the WWE, although in a slightly different role. According to reports, WWE is willing to keep Paige in the company than have her retire outright following the late December incident.

"The WWE is not sure if they want to officially have her retire on TV or just move forward with her and put her into a different role as a potential commentator. But her role is limitless because her mind for the wrestling business is quite amazing... There are so many options how the WWE wants her to continue her career outside the ring and they will pursue everything to see what sticks because they want her around," a source told Hollywood Life.

In an Instagram post she published on Jan. 15, Paige told her fans that she was headed to that night's episode of Raw at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. "The comeback is always stronger than the setback," she wrote in the caption. Since "comeback" may not necessarily mean that Paige will return to the ring to wrestle again, it's possible that she's going to have a new role in the WWE, considering the many roles available to her within the business should she decide to leave the ring.

WWE has yet to issue a statement regarding Paige's future in the company.