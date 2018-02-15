Panasonic GX9 Specs, Price News: 20.3 Megapixel Sensor and 4K Video Packed in Tiny Body

Panasonic website Panasonic GX9

Panasonic unveils Lumix GX9, its latest midrange interchangeable lens camera packed with bigger sensor, tiltable electronic viewfinder (EVF), and more.

As always with Panasonic compact cameras, the GX9 sports high-end specs, despite its midrange price. It is a combination of the 2015 flagship GX8 and GX85, which were released later that year.

It sports a 20.3-megapixel Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor, powered by the latest Venus Engine, allowing for greater detail. This puts it on the same resolution as that of the GX8, but without the low-pass filter.

Its AF "depth and defocus" feature can detect eye and face, making it focus faster at just 0.7 seconds. It also uses electromagnetic focus, which reduces vibration by up to 90 percent, compared to a mechanical shutter. This is paired with Panasonic's 5-axis "dual" image stabilization for really crisp images. This can be paired with lens stabilization as well, which would be very useful when using telephoto lens.

The camera comes with a new 16:9 EVF with 2,760 dot resolution. It is tilted 90 degrees and shows 100 percent field of view. The LCD is tiltable, although not as much as selfie addicts and vloggers would hope — only 80 degrees up and 45 degrees down. This should, however, be enough to give photo enthusiasts flexible shooting.

GX9 is capable of shooting 4K videos and 24fps and 30fps, while up to 60fps is available for 1,920 by 1,080. It has also made it easier to get 8-megapixel equivalent photos out of its video counterparts, thanks to an "auto marking" option that automatically finds unique shots.

Of all the similarities with previous models, the highlight of GX9 is the new Monochrome mode, which allows for black and white photos with improved dynamic range and less noise.

Panasonic GX9 will be available starting mid-March, packed with a 12-60 f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for $999.