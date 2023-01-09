Sadie Robertson says Christians can't keep personal, spiritual lives separate, calls for repentance

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff urged thousands gathered at Passion 2023 to repent if their spiritual lives don’t align with their personal lives, stressing that Christians shouldn't be afraid to "shine their light" by preaching about God anywhere, whether in class or at work.

The 25-year-old outspoken reality TV star, podcaster and social media influencer was among many prominent Christian figures who spoke to thousands gathered at the Passion 2023 conference in Atlanta last week. The event ran from last Tuesday to Thursday.

She stressed that a Christian's spirituality — or their relationship with Jesus shouldn't — should not be separate from the life they lead outside of the church and should invite Jesus into every aspect of their life.

The influencer stated that a Christian's relationship with Jesus shouldn't be hidden when they are in secular spaces and around those who do not believe in God.

"If it's true that the spirit of God is living inside of us, we should have Passion moments in the grocery store, then we should have Passion moments every place we go, then revival really should happen," she said. "We say all the time we want revival to happen, 'God, bring revival.' I just wonder, why isn't it happening? I don't think it's because God is not doing His job. I think it's because we are not responding to ours."

"Everywhere we go could be a place of miracles," she continued. "Everywhere we go is a moment to share the Good news. But I think in order for that to happen, it has to become personal to you."

Robertson Huff encouraged the crowd to think of how they can turn their spheres of influence and the places they spend most of their time into areas of ministry. She pushed back against thoughts that churches and small groups are the only places ministry can happen.

"I just want us to wake up to the idea that your truck, your finance class, your walks to school with your friends, your apartment, that is the place ministry should be happening the most," she said. "Why? Because you're there. How? Because the Spirit of God is living inside of you."

"We have places where our spiritual life takes place, and we have places where our personal life takes place," she added. "Those two things don't really merge a lot of the time. But I think we have to get it out of our heads that those two things are different things, and they have to become one thing."

She used the example of Jesus preaching from Peter's boat in Luke 5.

Robertson Huff warned attendees that they shouldn't only talk about their spiritual lives when they are only around other Christians, stressing that a Christian's ministry is the glue that ties their spiritual life to their personal life.

"Wherever I am is a place for ministry to happen. … Because ministry is not waiting for you on a platform. And ministry is not a job position or a title. Ministry is who you are," she said.

"And it's where you are. And it's what you do. No matter who you are, or where you are or what you do. Because you are a disciple of Christ, ministry is a full-time thing. Ministry is not a separate thing."

For many Christians today, she said, their spiritual lives might contradict their personal lives because they are living in unrepentant sin.

"Maybe you're afraid to fully surrender and fully ask for repentance because you're scared you're going to go back to it. But, the worst thing for you to do would be to try to go back to it alone," Robertson Huff advised.

"The best thing you can do is say: 'Jesus, I need you to be a part of this side of my life because I don't have the power to break the addiction in my own strength. I need your Spirit," she added.

"When things start to get personal with Jesus, I think repentance is a natural response. And many of you, it's starting to get so personal, it feels uncomfortable to let yourself go to that place."

Robertson Huff led the crowd in a prayer of repentance as her sermon came to a close.

"God, I thank you that Your Son died on the cross for the forgiveness of my sins so that I can live with hope. Holy Spirit, I invite you into my life. Convict me in the areas that I try to go back to. God free me of my old self and help me to walk in my new self," she prayed.

"God, I pray that people notice the change in me. I pray that people will ask me the question: 'what happened to you?' so that I can just speak Your name. God, my life will be to give you glory. My life will be for your name. … My life will be a living testimony to the faithfulness of you, God. I will be a part of a generation that will bring revival to this earth."

The Passion movement was launched in 1995 by pastor Louie Giglio of Passion City Church in Atlanta. This year's conference featured several Christian leaders and pastors, including Giglio, Jackie Hill Perry, Tim Tebow and others.

Passion movement's ministry statement declares: "For us, what matters most is the name and renown of Jesus. We believe in this generation and are watching God use them to change the climate of faith around the globe."