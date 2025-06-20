Home News Pastor declares he's seen God at work amid heartache after son dies in tragic accident on graduation trip

A Texas pastor has asked for continued prayers following the death of his 18-year-old son, who tragically slipped and fell over a 50-foot waterfall during a graduation trip at Olympic National Park in Washington state.

In a statement shared on Facebook earlier this month, Pastor Brad Herridge of Ocker Brethren Church in Temple, Texas, thanked everyone who offered prayers and support after the death of his son, Grant Herridge. The Texas pastor shared that his son enjoyed hiking, and he died doing what he loved.

“He was always so full of life, and we are going to honor him by living life to the fullest in the future,” Herridge wrote. “Please continue to pray for us as we struggle to live life without him.”

On June 8, the National Park Service released a statement announcing the closure of the Sol Duc Falls area as the Olympic National Park Search and Rescue Team prepared to recover the body of an 18-year-old man. The statement cited eyewitnesses who said they saw the young adult walking across the rocks before he slipped, resurfacing at the bottom of the waterfall and then submerging again.

Local news station KWTX reported Tuesday that the pastor confirmed that the young man referenced in the National Park Service’s statement was his son.

According to Herridge, his son left a few days after his high school graduation to visit Olympic National Park with a friend. Grant had wanted to go on the trip for years, and the high school graduate had planned to visit seven national parks across the United States.

“He loved doing exciting, fun things,” Herridge said, recalling a ring that Grant wore for years that reads, “while we wait for life, life passes.”

The church leader, who is married to Mary Herridge and has another child, Grant’s sister, Lucy, revealed that the family has been beside themselves with grief. During this time of loss, the pastor said that the family has received an overwhelming level of support from their community.

“I always preach that in times of tragedy is where you see the Kingdom of God the most because there’s just so much love, and I always believed it, but this past week I felt it,” he said.

Grant attended Vanguard College Preparatory School in Waco, and the school community expressed grief over the young man’s death in a Facebook post last Thursday. The school likened Grant’s legacy to a lighthouse guiding the community forward, an image that was painted on his senior parking spot.

“We love you, Grant. You were a bright light and a true lighthouse in the Viking community, guiding others with kindness, joy, fun, and unwavering faith and inclusivity,” the school’s tribute to Grant stated.

“Whether in the classroom, on the golf course, or in the halls, your light drew people in and made them feel seen, valued, and welcome. The students, faculty, staff, and coaches are all better because of you.”

The Vanguard College Preparatory School quoted from Grant’s senior essay, which stated, “Approach life with a smile, and it will smile back. A hug goes a long way. Love not because you should, but because you can."

Grant had planned to follow in his parents’ footsteps by attending Baylor University in the fall, according to KWTX. The Baptist university in Texas has established the Grant Herridge Memorial Scholarship in honor of the pastor’s son.

“Our hearts are shattered for the Herridge family in the tragic passing of their son Grant, who was an incoming freshman and shining light in Baylor’s Class of 2029,” the university said in a statement shared by KWTX.

“It is difficult to express the depth of our sorrow for Mary, Brad and Lucy, but our Baylor Family has come together to surround them in our deepest prayers and support as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”