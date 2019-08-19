Pastor charged with sexually assaulting teen to free her from ‘dark place’

An Ohio pastor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner who was also sexually abused as a child told authorities that he had sex with her “to fix her fears.”

Cesar Guerrero, 38, a pastor at Misión Cristiana El Calvario in Sharonville who has been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor, told investigators that he also asked his 17-year-old victim to remove her clothes because “he wanted to clear (her) head.” He also made her perform oral sex on him “in order to free her mouth,” according to federal court documents cited by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The victim’s father, who WLWT5 said also reported the alleged crime to police, said the actions of the pastor had shaken his faith.

"Angry, frustrated, can't believe. You don't believe in God no more," the father, whose identity was protected by the network, said of the alleged assault.

"He's been using God's Word to tell the girls to do sexual things and the girls was really thought that was coming from God," he said.

Officials say on Aug. 7, several female church members made complaints about Guerrero and one of them was the 17-year-old.

Court documents say the pastor contacted her in July through Facebook Messenger and informed her that he dreamt she was “dressed in white, while walking in a dark place.”

He then told her “that this dream made him concerned for her and that God was speaking to him, and the only way to get out of the dark place was for her to have sexual relations with (him).”

Guerrero framed the sex as a “cleansing process.”

He further asked her to record herself naked and send him sexually explicit photos while citing the Bible to make the request.

She allegedly then met with the pastor on July 30 at his church office where he allegedly had her perform oral sex and forced her to have sexual intercourse, court documents say.

A second girl also alleged that when she was 14 several years ago, she was sexually abused by the pastor at a conference in New York where she had traveled with his family and other church members.

It is alleged that during the conference, the pastor asked if anyone wanted to get baptized and when she indicated that she wanted to commit her life to God, he took her to his hotel room to ask her father for permission on a call. After the call, however, Guerrero allegedly asked the then 14-year-old “to show him how she kissed her boyfriend.” He then pushed her on the bed and fondled her while telling her “that if she was a child of God, she would obey him.” That girl refused but he asked her to let what happened be “their secret.”

It was further alleged that the pastor sexually touched the 14-year-old in another incident at his Liberty Township home. She resisted again and told him “what he was doing was wrong.”