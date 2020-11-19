Pastor John Hagee recovers from COVID-19; says Jesus is the vaccine Pastor John Hagee recovers from COVID-19; says Jesus is the vaccine

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

John Hagee, senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, returned to church this month after recovering from COVID-19 and said Jesus was the cure and vaccine that got him through.

Hagee contracted the novel coronavirus in October and had double pneumonia. The popular End Times preacher spent 15 days in the hospital and described his experience at a recent service that was livestreamed at Cornerstone Church.

“I spent 15 days in the hospital with double pneumonia and I’m still supposed to be home gasping for air,” Hagee told his congregation. “I’m sitting in this chair today as a testimonial to the healing power of Jesus Christ.”

“We have a vaccine,” the 80-year-old pastor declared. “The name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God.”

He prayed over America, saying, “Let Him sweep through this country and heal the righteous who dare to ask for it. Heal our church members, restore them rapidly.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

His son, Matt Hagee, who is now lead pastor at Cornerstone, first made the announcement of his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis early last month during a worship service. Matt told those gathered in-person and online that his father was “diligent throughout this entire COVID pandemic to monitor his health.”

The devoted son said at the time that the disease was “discovered very early” and that “his medical team has him under watchful care.”

“He’s feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope,” he added.

“He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery, but that he looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”

Hagee was able to reunite with his congregation this past Sunday and they all rejoiced.

In July, the ministry successfully filed a lawsuit to be allowed to hold in-person classes at Cornerstone Christian Schools beginning in August despite a local government restriction.

Earlier this year, Hagee released a sermon in which he pegged the COVID-19 pandemic a “dress rehearsal for the New World Order.”

“Who would think we would be banned from attending church, a freedom outlined by the first amendment, as our individual rights were systematically stripped away during an enforced quarantined?” stated a description of the message.

“Our economy sunk to the worst since the Great Depression, as we watched power-hungry dictators trample our freedoms in an extended crisis intended to crush the hope of the people. Make no mistake … the Great Tribulation is coming, and it will be worse.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit