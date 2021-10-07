Pastor killed by speeding car while helping friend repair vehicle in New Jersey

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Nearly $20,000 has been raised to support the family of a beloved youth pastor who was struck and killed by a speeding car in New Jersey last Friday while he was helping his friend with car repairs.

The 56-year-old youth pastor of Christ Glory International Ministry in Irvington, Rev. Israel Razak Adebayo of Easton, Pennsylvania, performed automotive repairs underneath his friend's Nissan Altima on Somerset Street in Newark when a driver of a Dodge Charger traveling at high speed rammed into the vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver of the Dodge Charger remained at the scene. Adebayo was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara told the Mercer Daily Voice.

The church plans to hold a burial service at 1:30 p.m. at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Easton on Friday. A home-going service will follow at Christ Glory International Ministries. The service will be streamed online.

Adebayo is survived by his wife, four daughters and relatives.

"There are no words to express our heartfelt gratitude for the support you have extended towards our family during this difficult time of loss," family members of Adebayo stated on a flyer for the funeral service posted on the Christ Glory International Ministries Facebook page.

A GoFundMe online fundraising campaign was launched to support the family. In four days, the campaign raised over $19,316 as of Thursday afternoon.

Adedamola Adedeji, who created the GoFundMe page, wrote that Adebayo "was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, brother and youth pastor who touched the lives of those around."

"Pastor Israel Adebayo dedicated his life to preaching the gospel and winning souls for Christ," the fundraising page states. "He was instrumental in the upbringing of a lot of young souls and teaching the way of the Lord. We are all devastated by Pastor Adebayo's passing and we want to honor his life and say our last goodbyes."

The Christian Post reached out to Christ Glory International Ministries to learn more about Adebayo's life and ministry. A response was not received by press time.

In a post on Facebook, Christ Glory International Ministries called on believers to continue praying for the fallen pastor and support his family with donations.

Many who knew Adebayo donated and gave words of condolences to the family on the GoFundMe page.

"Pastor Israel, I find it difficult to believe you are no longer here with us. What most people fail to realize is, it is painful and uncomfortable to live a righteous life. It requires sacrifice and a life of servitude. You lived your life righteously," wrote Rev. Deborah Windapo. "I pray for strength and comfort for your wonderful wife, your four marvelous daughters, the entire family, the church of God, and our community as a whole. May you rest peacefully."

Another donor, Elizabeth Sodeke, said that the pastor was a "blessing" in her life.

"He will be greatly missed," Sodeke wrote.

Dr. Simbiat Adighije said he had known Adebayo since he was a teenager at Christ Glory International Ministries.

"He was gentle and extremely kind. Gentle is the only word that comes to my mind when I think of him. May his soul Rest In Peace," he wrote. "Prayers for his wife Aunty Bose and children, the family and the church. God knows why He called him home so soon. It is well. Sleep well Pastor Isreal."