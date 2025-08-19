Home News Pastor Mike Jr. sweeps 2025 Stellar Awards, makes gospel history by setting new record

Pastor Mike Jr. cemented his place in gospel music history Saturday night, sweeping all nine categories in which he was nominated at the 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Saturday, the star-studded event, dubbed "The Greatest Night in Gospel Music," saw the Birmingham, Alabama-based artist and pastor, born Michael McClure Jr., win Artist of the Year for the fourth time — more than any other artist in the award's four-decade history.

"None of this makes sense without Him. None of this happens without you. I'm deeply grateful, and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," the artist wrote on Instagram following the win.

He now surpasses gospel luminaries Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp, who have each earned the honor three times.

Pastor Mike Jr.'s wins also included Song of the Year and Album of the Year for his EP I Got Away, bringing his career total to 28 Stellar Awards. The 41-year-old is also the founder of Rock City Church, which has locations in Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

With just 30 total award categories, Pastor Mike Jr. claimed nearly a third of the night's honors.

"Amen," his hit single that peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart in January, won four awards, including Song of the Year and Urban Single or Performance of the Year. His EP I Got Away, which reached No. 5 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums in May, earned five awards, including Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

CeCe Winans was the night's runner-up with three wins, including Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year for More Than This. She also performed and served as co-host alongside her brother BeBe Winans.

The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard and Dorinda Clark-Cole each took home two awards. Clark-Cole also won Traditional Artist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year for Determined.

Jason Nelson, who tied Pastor Mike Jr. with nine nominations, won one award — Contemporary Album of the Year for You Belong: Live in Durham. ADIA was named New Artist of the Year for "On the Way," while longtime gospel radio trailblazers were honored across six categories in the Gospel Radio of the Year Awards.

Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and chairman of Central City Productions, received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his enduring impact on the industry. Jackson also served as executive producer of the 2025 show.

In an earlier interview with The Christian Post, BeBe and CeCe Winans, who were among the first gospel artists to experience crossover success, reflected on the "rich history" of the Stellar Awards and stressed that the genre's future must remain tethered to its spiritual roots.

"Our prayer, and I'm sure I can speak for BeBe, is the same as it's always been," CeCe Winans said. "That gospel music will continue to spread and to reach those who are outside of the church, to bring them in. That's the whole goal: to reach people for Christ, to reach them with the love of God, the peace of God."

Within the Church, she added, worship should be a force for unity: "If we continue to unify and give God praise, then the world will see who He is through us. … Even if you're not a believer, you can enjoy gospel music. We just want that to continue."

The siblings also said they're both excited and inspired by what they see in the next generation of artists.

"Man, they're just so talented," CeCe said. "I thought about Jonathan McReynolds. He's just incredible. Their writing is awesome, and they're starting to do new things that those who went before them haven't done."

BeBe added, "We knew when God was opening doors for us, it wasn't just for us. It was for those who were coming behind us, just like others opened the door for us. … It's always important that we encourage those who are coming to believe God for even more than what we believed Him for."

The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on BET.