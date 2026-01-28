Home News Samuel Rodriguez launches BeLight Productions to bring the Gospel to Hollywood movies

Quick Summary AI Summary Samuel Rodriguez launches BeLight Productions to bring the Gospel to Hollywood movies.

Rodriguez becomes the first Latino pastor to lead a film production company of this level.

The company aims to influence contemporary culture through narratives that honor God. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez has formalized the launch of BeLight Productions, becoming the first Latino pastor to lead a film production company of this level.

According to a statement from the press agency El Mensaje Comunicaciones, this initiative arises as an extension of his ministry, seeking to influence contemporary culture through narratives that honor God and reflect the values of the Gospel.

The production company already has high-profile projects in development, including a collaboration with Mark Williams, creator of the hit series "Ozark." The film will focus on the life of Hal Donaldson, founder of one of the largest Christian humanitarian organizations in the world.

Rodriguez, who has had previous hits with films such as "Breakthrough" and "Flamin' Hot," emphasized the importance of this new step for the faith community.

"Cinema is one of the most powerful means to generate impact and cultural transformation," said Rodríguez, noting that the purpose of the company is to join forces with the work that God has already done in the world. In this regard, he added: "Today, our world needs to remember the truth and beauty of the Gospel and be inspired to live in coherence with that truth."

The BeLight Productions team integrates professionals such as filmmaker Fabiola Romero and publicist Fayra Castro, ensuring a solid approach to the Hispanic market.

Industry figures have celebrated this move, recognizing in Rodríguez a leader capable of uniting spirituality with technical excellence. Richard Montañez, whose story inspired the film "Flamin' Hot," said, "His recognized global message of hope in Christ is about to enter a space for which he is fully prepared."

With an agenda that includes upcoming titles such as "The Dream King" and "Leaving Memphis," the production company is positioned as a benchmark for cinema with values in Latin America and the United States, reaffirming the commitment of Evangelical leadership to occupy strategic spaces in the media.

Rodriguez is senior pastor of New Season, one of the most influential megachurches in the U.S., and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), which represents millions of Hispanic Christians in the U.S. and Latin America.

This article was originally published on CP Español