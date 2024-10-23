Home News Oakwood Church pastor shocked youth pastor son accused of abusing minors

Zachary Radcliff, the former worship director and interim youth pastor of Oakwood Church in Saline, Michigan, where his father, Frank Radcliff, serves as lead pastor, is now facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison after he was slapped with multiple charges of sexually abusing minors.

The 29-year-old former youth pastor has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, and six counts of using the internet to communicate with another to commit a crime, MLive reported.

A statement shared on the church’s website said officials suspended the youth director with pay on Oct. 3, after receiving some “very disturbing news” about him “pending further investigation.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

After receiving additional information on Oct. 12, the pastoral staff terminated Zachary Radcliff without pay that day.

“The State Police were notified by families that were involved and our church staff. We are not aware of the full extent of his crimes, and we are doing everything we can to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation,” the church said.

“The information that we received was shocking. We were told that Zachary had been soliciting inappropriate photos and possibly videos from teens. We have also heard other stories. This information has ripped our hearts apart,” they added. “The safety and protection of the individuals in our church is what is paramount to us. We are devoted to doing what we can for the care of the victims of these crimes.”

Frank Radcliff said he was shocked by his son’s “double life.”

“I have been as freaked out as everyone else has been,” he told MLive. “The unfortunate thing about somebody that is living a double life is that you are unaware.”

While he could not confirm the ages of the minors, Frank Radcliff told MLive that the allegations which court records say date back to June 2014, when his son would have been 19, involved only teenagers.

Zachary Radcliff became the interim youth director in 2022, but he had been involved with the church’s music department for about eight years. His now inactive artist profile on the website of Liberty Music Group describes him as an alumnus of Liberty University’s School of Music, as well as an artist and songwriter on the Liberty Music Group: God and Country Record Label.

“He has a passion not only as a musician and songwriter, but also as a public citizen to do his part to make this country be the best it can be. His country style and humble blue-collar background influence his musical style and fan base. He has a passion for God, country, and music which is exuded in his personality,” the profile notes.

In 2019, he performed his song “I’ll Stand” at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The church is now offering counseling to members of their community impacted by the news and has tried to assure congregants that they are committed to providing a safe church environment.

“What is being done will be provided to our church family in the next few days. Like you, our hearts are broken. We have a desire to serve our Master in this community, with the understanding that the church family should be one of the safest places we can be involved in. Part of that trust has been broken. Our commitment is to be completely transparent and do what we can to help with this investigation,” church officials said.

Frank Radcliff said although a few members had raised concern about his son serving as worship director, no one had come forward with allegations of abuse against his son, who was arraigned Sunday and given a $3 million bond.

Zachary Radcliff is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail and is set to appear in court again on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information helpful to the case is being asked to contact D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor, Michigan State Police, Brighton Post at 810-227-1051 or drewyord@michigan.gov.

“We are just truly heart-broken, and our concern is about the individuals that were hurt in this,” Frank Radcliff told MLive. “We are doing our level best.”