Pastor warns of ‘demonic sacrifice’ to make Trump ‘bloodiest president in American history’

Francis Myles, leader of the Lovefest Church in Tempe, Arizona, claims that enemies of President Donald Trump have made a “demonic sacrifice” to make him the “bloodiest president in American history” in the battle for the White House in 2020.

Myles, an immigrant from Zambia, says he “saw witchdoctors use the supernatural to keep people in bondage and fear” in his youth, said on “The Jim Bakker Show” Tuesday that God showed him in a vision how powerful forces of darkness have been working to destroy the president.

“I had a vision that shook me, pastor Jim, to the core of my being,” Myles began. “I had this vision before the mass shootings, it was about maybe seven days ago. I was in prayer in my house and spending time with the Lord when all of a sudden, I had a clear cut, open vision.”

Myles said in his vision he saw a goat so bloody he could barely see its skin. He saw “innocence” in the eyes of the goat, however, and said he asked God what the vision meant.

“He (God) said to me, Francis. This is the battle for 2020,” the pastor said.

“The Lord said to me, this strategy that the enemy is about to use against Trump to stop him from having another four years is a doubled-edged strategy. This time it’s coming from the underworld and the political establishment,” said Myles, who is also the author of Why God Hates Open Borders: The Case Against Open Borders from a Kingdom Perspective.

Myles said he asked God to further explain this attack against the president and said He told him: “A sacrifice has been made in the demonic world and the new strategy is going to be to make Donald Trump bloody, the bloodiest president in American history. ... They are going to make him the scapegoat for every bloodshed that happens in America until 2020.”

Continuing the bloody goat imagery, he also claimed that the forces of darkness will attempt to blame the president for the bloodshed caused by demonic activity.

“The goat is bloody, but it’s not his blood,” Myles said. “It has been put on him by those who want to make the goat look guilty for things the goat did not do. The innocence you see in the eyes is the innocence of this man. His desire to serve his country. He is a patriot at the very [core] of his being. He loves America,” Myles asserted.

He noted that because the “demonic configurations” have changed around the president since 2016, Christian supporters of the president cannot pray for him in the same manner they prayed when he was first elected.

Christian supporters, he said, need to pray for a restraining order against the powers of the enemy.

“He (God) said, I want you to challenge the Body of Christ to apply restraining orders every time there is a news story in the news cycle that is designed to put guilt on the president,” he said.

Myles’s new book, Issuing Divine Restraining Orders from Courts of Heaven: Restricting and Revoking the Plans of the Enemy, released on Tuesday, highlights how Christians can use divine restraining orders to destroy the schemes of the enemy.

“He (God) said you’re (Trump) going to win 2020 again using divine restraining orders,” Myles added.

The Arizona preacher who said he has traveled around the world and lived in several states across the U.S., also argued that America is the least racist place in the world and urged African Americans to not allow the left to use identity politics and racism to manipulate them into voting against Trump.

In fact, he said, God has told him that despite the running narrative in mainstream media, President Trump isn’t a racist.

“I asked God about that, and I said, ‘God, is Trump a racist? And it’s the fastest no He has ever given me. He said, ‘No, he’s not,’” Myles said.