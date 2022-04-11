Texas pastor and father of 6 murdered, police searching for suspect: ‘Awesome man of God'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Police in Texas are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 38-year-old pastor and father of six, an "awesome man of God" who held street services and oversaw a prison ministry.

Karl Arthur Hollins Jr., an ordained pastor, was shot and killed by an unidentified man on Harmon Street in Dallas last Wednesday, Fox 4 reported. Police have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Hollins to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Hollins leaves behind six children, his mother and his siblings.

Dallas Morning News added that anyone who has more information on the murder should contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 and refer to case No. 060922-2022.

“My brother did not live to 40. That is devastating and it hasn’t settled with me just yet,” said the pastor’s sister, Crystal Hollins, according to Fox 4. “I haven’t had time because I need to be strong for my momma.”

His mother, Tammy Jones, described her son as an "awesome man of God. He taught me what a man is supposed to do for a woman, as a man.”

In addition to serving as a pastor, Hollins was a security guard who ran a street and prison ministry in the community he grew up in, according to NBC 5.

On his Facebook page, a post was made on Saturday asking people to give his family privacy and telling them to contact an individual identified as "Reanee" for more information.

Several people commented on the post, while others posted on the late pastor's Facebook account giving their condolences over his tragic death.

"Sending love just know he [touched] people he didn't even know he [touched] and if [you all] need help with anything it will be my pleasure," posted one person.

"[I'm] speechless. In prayer silently for the Mom & entire family; church fam & all. I claimed Apostle Hollins as a spiritual Son. Time was so short with him though. Unbelievable," stated another.

While police have not yet released any description of the suspect, they have declared a reward of $5,000 for any information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of the killer.

In a separate incident in Dallas, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed and three others were injured on Jerome Street on Sunday morning, 5 NBCDFW reported.

One of the three who were injured, a female, is in critical condition, police said.