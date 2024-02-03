Home News Kathie Lee Gifford, pastor's wife urge Qatar Sheikha Moza to help free Hamas hostages

The wife of megachurch pastor as well as former talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford are pleading with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar to use her position of power to help secure the release of the over 100 individuals still held captive by Hamas.

On Wednesday, The Christian Post received a copy of an open letter Lenya Heitzig, an author and global philanthropist who heads the organization, Reload Love, wrote addressed to Moza regarding the release of the Hamas hostage victims.

According to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, Moza is the mother of Qatar's current emir and the wife of Qatar's former emir, with the organization describing her as "one of the most influential people in Qatar."

Through her organization, Heitzig, whose husband, Skip, heads the Calvary Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, seeks to bring healing to children whose lives have been impacted by terrorism through relief packages and kid-friendly programs.

"Today, I appeal to your compassionate spirit regarding the urgent situation of over 100 individuals still held hostage by Hamas," Heitzig wrote. "Among them are young women whose safety is at greater risk by the day, causing immeasurable anguish to their families."

The global philanthropist stated that there are prayer vigils in America, with people holding up images of Moza that read, "It's in your hands." Heitzig believes Moza has the ability to remedy the situation.

"We need you to use your unique influence now," Heitzig added.

"Your Highness, your role in promoting humanitarian causes is deeply respected. Your actions can bring immense relief and serve as a testament to peaceful conflict resolution," the letter continued. "Honestly, this act alone may prevent our world from careening further towards a potential regional, if not global, war."

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,200 people during a surprise attack against civilian communities in Israel. During the invasion, the terror group abducted over 240 individuals, and over 100 hostages are still in captivity.

In response, Israel declared itself in a state of war and launched an offensive in Gaza to eradicate Hamas, a terror group that has run Gaza since 2007, and secure the release of the hostages.

In November, the sheikha resigned from her position with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. She claimed that this was due to UNESCO's supposed silence about the destruction of schools and the deaths of students in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says that over 26,000 people in Gaza have died since the war began but hasn't differentiated between civilians and combatants.

On Thursday, Gifford, a Christian who has been known to openly discuss her faith, also urged Moza in a social media video to use her "beautiful voice and heart" to help secure the freedom of the hostages Hamas is still holding captive in Gaza.

"You're a very, very powerful woman where you live, and you have great influence and power to use every gift you have to do good things for people who are hurting," Gifford stated. "Obviously, I'm discussing with you the hostages that are in Gaza right now suffering. They've done nothing wrong. All they want to do is come home."

"So I ask you to reach down into that part of you — the best part of your beautiful heart — and feel compassion for them and use your beautiful voice to help free them from the despair that they're in," Gifford said in the video.

"I will pray for you and for your family as I do for all the hostages in Gaza that God will bring them home and God will bless us all and peace will come to this world. Thank you," Gifford continued.

As Reuters reported Tuesday, a senior Hamas official told the outlet that it is considering a new proposal for a ceasefire, which would include the release of more hostages. The plan would see Hamas release the hostages in stages, starting with the people it took captive on Oct. 7, then soldiers and concluding with the bodies of the deceased hostages.

The latest proposal for a ceasefire is the result of talks involving the prime minister of Qatar, as well as intelligence chiefs from Israel, the United States and Egypt, according to Reuters.