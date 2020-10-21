Pat Robertson says God told him Trump ‘is going to win,’ but ‘mind-boggling’ civil unrest will follow Pat Robertson says God told him Trump ‘is going to win,’ but ‘mind-boggling’ civil unrest will follow

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian Broadcasting Network chairman and televangelist Pat Robertson said Monday that he believes God told him President Donald Trump will be re-elected for a second term but great civil unrest will ensue.

“I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson said on “The 700 Club” Tuesday. “… The election that’s coming up in just a few weeks at which time, according to what I believe the Lord told me, the president is going to be reelected.”

While God will deliver the win, however, Robertson stressed that it is still important for the faithful to get out and vote.

“I’m saying, by all means, get out and vote. Vote for whoever you want to vote for, but by all means, let your voice be heard. But it’s going to lead to civil unrest of great proportion,” he said.

The televangelist urged Christians to pray for Trump because as soon as he is sworn in with Vice President Mike Pence, “trouble is going to happen” and “he’s going to be challenged by the Chinese as you couldn’t believe.”

“He’ll face probably some kind of a war. The North Koreans are going to have nuclear weapons. They are going to threaten us. The Russians are going to do everything they can. The Turks have got their thing going,” he said.

Amid the domestic turmoil following the election, Robertson predicts that at least two assassination attempts will be made against the president.

“After Trump is sworn in, we’re going to see civic disobedience in our America that will just be mind-boggling. The country will be torn apart. Talk about Trump derangement syndrome, it’s going to be horrible. Because already, without anything happening, we’ve got trouble in the streets. But there will be at least two attempts on the president’s life and it’s going to be very difficult. So I would just urge you to pray for him,” Robertson said.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

The unrest, he said, will also open the door for Muslim enemies to wage an attack against Israel that will be foiled by God.

“It will be the opportunity for everyone and Iran to come together against Israel. And that’s what Ezekiel says is going to happen. There’s going to be this tremendous horde,” he said, citing prophecy from the Old Testament prophet, Ezekiel.

He named Muslim communities on the border of Russia including Azerbaijan as threats to Israel.

“Azerbaijan is one of them. They are already trying to kill the Christians in Armenia, so you are looking at the possibilities,” he said, adding Iran, North Yemen and North Sudan.

After the invasion of Israel is put down by God, Robertson also predicts there will be at least five years of peace along with a great spiritual revival. This peace, he said, will be followed by an asteroid strike which will bring the end of the world.

“What I think, very frankly, is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus … is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe,’’ he said. “It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war. We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.’'

Following a description of the asteroid’s damage, Robertson said, “then, maybe the end” would come next.

Robertson, who is a Southern Baptist minister, previously predicted in 1976 that the world would end in October or November of 1982. When that prediction didn’t materialize, he said in his 1990 book, The New Millennium, that the world would be destroyed on April 29, 2007.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit