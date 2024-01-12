Home Church & Ministries Paul Osteen on mobilizing Christians 'lulled to sleep' through medical missions conference

Over the summer of 2023, Dr. Paul Osteen, a general and vascular surgeon, was working at the Mukinge Mission Hospital in Zambia when he encountered a young woman who, just two hours prior, gave birth to a baby born with her intestines outside her abdomen.

"We were able to operate on the baby, three different operations," Osteen recalled. "But, you have to protect the intestines and then eventually put the intestines back in. And even when you do that operationally many times, there's no nutrition over there. You can't give fancy IV nutrition like we can in the United States. So the likelihood of that child surviving is very low, but God was gracious."

"About three or four days after I closed the abdomen, the baby's little intestine started waking up; she was able to start taking milk. About three weeks later, this child was discharged to her village home with her mom. Mom was just absolutely ecstatic. Despite the odds being against this little child, God was gracious."

According to Dr. Osteen, the older brother of Texas megachurch pastor Joel Osteen, this is just one story among many of how he saw God work in Zambia.

"In no way am I saying I'm the hero because that child should have died there, even with good surgical care," he said. "I liken it to putting your five loaves and two fish in Jesus' hands, and watch and see what He can do."

About 17 years ago, Osteen and his wife, Jennifer, embarked on a life-changing path, dedicating several months each year to serving in remote African regions to relieve missionary doctors and surgeons while they go on furlough.

The stark contrast between the scarcity of medical resources in places like Zambia and the abundance in Houston, Texas, led the couple to launch the Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference, an annual event held at Lakewood Church in Houston.

"I just felt like God put it on my heart: 'What if you connected the people that don't have access to healthcare with the people that can provide that and help with that?" Dr. Osteen, who also serves on the pastoral staff at Lakewood Church, for four to six months each year, explained.

The M3 Conference, to be held Feb. 16-17, has three main goals: connect people who want to help with opportunities to do so, inspire attendees by bringing in speakers actively involved in global health work and help people find their purpose in serving others.

"I think about all the different areas in the world that are just suffering right now, and I think God cares about those people," Osteen said. "As believers, we can be lulled to sleep by the numbers and by the sheer volume of the problems that are going on. Yet, we have to keep our hearts tender to say, 'Is there anything that I could do to help in those situations?' Because God cares about those people."

This year's conference, themed "The Least of These" based on Matthew 25, features speakers like Steven Foster, a missionary surgeon with 50 years of experience in Angola, Dr. Julie Rosa, Dr. Bob Paeglow, Dr. Larry Miller, Sasha Thew, Dr. Danny Joseph and nurse Erin Grim.

The event will host around 75 exhibitors from organizations worldwide that need volunteers, including medical professionals and others with various skills.

M3 is supporting the USA-Angola project, aiding Dr. Steven Foster's hospital in Angola. The project provides care to those who cannot afford it, including pregnant mothers and burn victims.

Osteen stressed that M3 is not just for medical professionals because it offers opportunities for anyone eager to contribute to global health initiatives. From infrastructure support to refugee care, the conference emphasizes there's a role for everyone in this mission.

"In the efforts of medical missions, one of the most needed things are people in IT, people that can repair vehicles, people that can help maintain hospitals, and that's not something that I know how to do," he said. "I know how to operate and take care of patients, but there are so many other infrastructure needs amongst these mission hospitals that people can be involved in."

"You can be involved in local missions; you don't have to go overseas," he added. "We have people that will talk about refugee care, dealing with human trafficking … there's something for everyone. You come and just let God speak to your heart because there's someplace that you can be involved, maybe here in Houston in your local area, and maybe around the world."

The M3 Conference has seen tangible results over the years, with numerous attendees now actively involved in medical missions worldwide. Dr. Osteen recounted, for example, the story of Dr. Danny Joseph, who, inspired by the conference, served in Nepal for two years.

Additionally, the conference has fostered collaboration among organizations working in the same regions, like Malawi, transforming potential competition into partnership.

"That's why we call it 'Mobilizing Medical Missions,' just getting people mobilized to take the next step," he said. "Some people come here and don't do anything; that's OK. God's still dealing with their heart. But other people, God puts it on their hearts to take that next step.

"That's what we always are hoping for, that you would do the next step that God has instructed you to do," Osteen continued. "It may be praying for 10 years before you do anything, or it may be immediately going, but we've seen actual fruit of people being mobilized to go out into the world and make a difference."