Paula Faris reveals why she left 2 dream jobs to follow God's calling for her life

Paula Faris reveals why she left two dream jobs on network television to pursue God’s calling for her life in the new book, Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling.

in the book, Faris opens up about her time as co-anchor of ABC's “Good Morning America Weekend” and details her experiences as a co-host on the daytime talk show “The View.” She left both jobs in 2018 because she wanted to spend more time with her husband and three children, but soon entered a season of "hell" in which she dealt with health issues and was uncertain about her purpose in life.

While she initially felt lost after leaving those to jobs, Faris came to the revelation that it was time to follow what God was calling her to do. She now hosts ABC's “Journeys of Faith” podcast and works as a senior national correspondent for the network.

In an Instagram post promoting her new release, Faris said, “CALLED OUT: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling” is all about finding our significance in the *wrong* things and how to discover true, unshakable calling.”

“For me, my significance was my job. And, it took a personal crisis to get my attention. I bought society’s lie that my value was my vocation, my worth was work, my calling was career. I leaned in hard. I burned out. Then, after I walked away from my two dream jobs (anchoring GMA and co-hosting The View), I felt lost. Who was I without it? I didn’t know who I was outside of what I did."

"This book is not just my experience, it’s full of interviews with and observations of others struggling with the same sense of misplaced significance, identity and purpose,” she wrote.

Faris said she hopes her book will help others find their “true purpose” and discover their “true calling.” She said the tools she shares can serve to help readers navigate crises or help them get through feelings of anxiety such as those people are now experiencing amid state lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has led to mass unemployment.

While on “The View,” Faris, who holds more conservative Christian views, often found herself struggling to remain objective among her progressive co-hosts as they discussed various social and political issues on the show.

“The View was challenging, not just because you have to have thick skin to be a co-host, but it was challenging in the sense that I had a news career simultaneously,” Faris explains in her new book. “I was trying to maintain my objectivity but was also trying to appease an audience that’s used to, and should expect, strong opinions from its co-hosts.”

Called Out, which is now available for purchase, reflects on what it truly means to be called by God and overcome the fears that hold people back from walking the path God has chosen for them.