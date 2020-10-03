Evangelists Paula White, Franklin Graham named among 'Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies' Evangelists Paula White, Franklin Graham named among 'Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies'

Evangelical leaders Paula White, Franklin Graham and David Jeremiah have been named as being among the leading defenders and advocates for Israel worldwide, according to a list released by the Israel Allies Foundation.

On Thursday, IAF, an organization that coordinates 44 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values, published its first list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies, individuals the group said have “conveyed their deep love and support for the State of Israel which stems from their faith.”

Released ahead of Sukkot — the Feast of Tabernacles — the list includes pastors, former politicians, organizational leaders and businessmen.

The list is topped by the Rev. Paula White, the adviser to the White House on Faith & Opportunity Initiatives. She is also the chair of the evangelical advisory board in President Donald Trump’s administration.

White, who on her website says she “stands with Israel and the Jewish people for peace and prosperity in the Holy Land,” has publicly supported the Trump administration's pro-Israel policies.

"My deeply held faith and conviction has aligned me to stand with and support Israel in every possible way. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob made a covenant with the Jewish people and promised them a nation," she said.

"That nation, Israel, is the foundation and birthplace of my Christian faith. I also stand with Israel for geopolitical reasons. Since 1948, the nation of Israel has been America’s staunchest ally in the Middle East. I proudly support Israel and the Jewish people."

Others named on the list include: John Hagee, Franklin Graham, Jentzen Franklin, Kay Arthur, Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, Mike Huckabee, Alan Clemmons, Michele Bachmann, Tony Perkins and Gary Bauer.

Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham and head of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, often uses his platform to urge evangelical leaders to back Israel. Last month, he praised the signing of the historic “Abraham Accords” between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, stressing that "Peace in the Middle East impacts the entire world."

In a statement, IAF said it considers the moving of the U.S. and Guatemalan embassies to Jerusalem as well as the anti-BDS legislation now in 32 U.S states — which made it official U.S. policy to oppose boycotts of Israel — the “direct result of the Christian supporters and politicians who have advocated for these issues” along with “Christian voters who have demonstrated that these issues will impact the direction of their vote.”

The list was authored by Josh Reinstein, president of IAF and author of Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel.

“Faith-based diplomacy has empowered Israel and its leadership to reach new heights, and it would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of these 50 unique individuals,” Reinstein said.

“Recognizing the heroic work of our Christian supporters is an important display of our gratitude towards them. It is only due to the Christian political support for Israel, that Israel is welcoming embassies to Jerusalem and is now in the position to negotiate new peace deals on the basis of peace through strength.”