Pentatonix member shares his faith in Christ, credits ‘God Almighty’ for reason he’s in group

Kevin Olusola, a member of the acapella group Pentatonix, which has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, opened up about his faith in Christ and how God led him into the music industry.

Pentatonix was the featured group this year on BYUtv's “Christmas Under the Stars” special that first aired over the weekend and will run through December. Christmas and Pentatonix music has become synonymous, and following the Christmas special last year with Lauren Daigle, BYUtv invited the five-member group to spread Christmas cheer.

The Christmas special is loaded with music and testimonials from the artists.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Olusola expounded on what Christmas means to him.

“Christmas is about the story of Jesus. So for me, Christmas, if we're thinking about who He was, it's about service,” he said in the interview with CP that can be watched below.

“Christ was a service-oriented human, and God as well," Olusola, himself the father of a newly born daughter, continued. "So I think that's what we always think about, especially when I'm on tour. This is an opportunity to serve so many families who, especially during COVID, have not had an opportunity for live music, and there's so much joy in that space whenever you perform. So that's what I think about. It's just a time of service.”

Pentatonix is comprised of members from all different backgrounds, but Olusola shared that his faith journey is linked to his Christian faith.

“Faith is the reason I'm in Pentatonix. Legitimately. I grew up a Christian; my dad's from Nigeria, my mom's from Grenada,” he said. “My mom grew up Seven Day Adventist, my dad shortly became one as well. So I grew up a Sunday Adventist,” the talented beatboxer and singer added.

“I think for me, I became a serious believer in Christ whenever He asked me to go into the music industry.

Though Olusola was a pre-med major in college, he felt God's calling to venture into music.

“I was pre-med in college, and I thought I was going to be a doctor. During my junior year of college, that's when God called me to go into music. It was very clear. I got on my knees, my junior year of college in my dorm, and I said, 'God, I know you're calling me to this, you're going to have to set the path for me because I have absolutely no idea how to get from medicine into music.'”

“From that prayer on, it was like a can of worms opened. I knew I couldn't go back on my word and God set up this whole miraculous journey for me to be where I am today,” Olusola added. “The timing of all of it's been uncanny. I couldn't have set it up because I know it could have only been God Almighty.

“Christmas Under the Stars” features stunning backdrops as the group performs upbeat tunes and holiday classics in front of a live audience. Some of the songs featured include “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!,” “The First Noel,” and “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful,” as well as songs off their new holiday album Evergreen.

The band’s sixth studio album, Evergreen is more of an “organic feel,” Olusola said.

The recording process was the first time they were all together following the pandemic recording in the studio together. He said it was a “joy-filled process.”

Pentatonix is now heading on the Evergreen tour, which Olusola described as his “Favorite Christmas tour they’ve ever done.”

For more information on Pentatonix, visit the group’s website.