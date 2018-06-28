People Who Hate Stress Should Avoid These Jobs

Some people thrive on pressure, but there are others who can't deal quite as well. For the latter group, some jobs just aren't well suited for them — that means steering clear of careers in medicine, law enforcement, and some of the busier customer service occupations.

While there are individuals who can laugh off the stress and daily grind of even the most demanding of jobs, high stress is a serious issue that affects everyone and has become linked to the national issue with the skyrocketing rates of suicides in the country.

Pixabay/DarkoStojanovic Not surprisingly, many of the occupations considered prone to stress are in the medical field, according to data from the Occupational Information Network.

For those who understand themselves well enough to know that they can crumble under pressure, there are more than enough lucrative careers in science, tech and education well suited for them, as the Business Insider pointed out.

A high tolerance to stress, after all, is basically a requirement for some jobs given a high "stress tolerance" rating by the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database full of detailed information on jobs.

Law enforcement jobs are high on the list, but so is rules enforcement. Umpires, referees and other sports officials have high-stress jobs that require split-second attention, all while bearing the complaints from players and fans.

Roles that deal with mental health are in the list as well, including counseling jobs, psychiatric nurses and aides, as well as social workers.

Customer service professions that bring people to deal with clients, as well as service providers, are, as expected, very high-stress jobs as well. These include everything from residential advisors, event planners, funeral service managers, and the agents of athletes and stars.

Police officers, detectives and municipal firefighters deal with stressful situations as part of their jobs — that's a given. Probational officers, correctional specialists and jailers, plus the emergency dispatchers who work with them, do so as well.

Then there are the ones who steer the ships, literally and figuratively. While airline pilots and ship pilots have some of the most stressful of jobs, chief executives, particularly of larger companies, do stressful jobs as well.

Then there's those of the medical profession, a field rife with stress all the way from nursing positions, to the anesthesiologist and surgeon roles. Then, who are ones with the highest ranking job in terms of stress tolerance required? The answer would be urologists, specialists who deal with the genitourinary system and the renal glands. They have a stress tolerance level of 100.