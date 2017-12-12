Physical Edition of 'Rocket League' for the Nintendo Switch Could Be Coming Soon

Psyonix Studios' Jeremy Dunham recently hinted that an announcement related to the physical version will be issued soon

Rocket League official website The Mario NSR Battle Car included in the Switch version of 'Rocket League'

It may not be long before Nintendo Switch owners will be given the chance to purchase a physical edition of "Rocket League."

While "Rocket League" is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, only the digital version of the game can be purchased. Developers did note previously that a physical version will be released eventually. And now, it seems that the sought-after item is coming sooner rather than later.

Psyonix Studios VP of publishing Jeremy Dunham was recently asked about the still missing physical version of the Switch title over on Twitter. In response, he confirmed that they were going to make an announcement "soon."

An exact date for the arrival of the physical version is still missing, but at the very least, it now seems closer to being ready.

Beyond that, there may be another clue hinting at the imminent release of the physical version.

According to a report from Nintendo Everything, a listing for a "Collector's Edition" of "Rocket League" was recently posted by EB Games Australia. The listing appears to have been taken down by the retailer, but a screenshot of it can be seen in the above-mentioned article.

Considering that many gamers still prefer to purchase physical copies of games as opposed to purely digital ones, there will likely be more than a few Switch owners who will be pleased by these developments.

No official release date for the physical edition has been announced at this point, though Switch owners may want to stay tuned.

The Switch version of the game comes with exclusive Battle Cars – Mario NSR, Luigi NSR and Samus Gunship – and car toppers. Wireless local multiplayer is also offered for the Nintendo console.

Players can also enjoy the game in three different modes – handheld, tabletop and TV – and it will be up to them to decide which one they prefer.

More news about the Switch version of "Rocket League" should be made available in the near future.