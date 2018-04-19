Pink Named Most Beautiful Woman 2018 by People Magazine

Pink, or P!nk as her name is often stylized, is a Grammy award-winning pop star, style icon, and mother of two. On the cover of People's newly rebranded Beautiful Issue, her brash rockstar style makes a strong statement with her two kids joining her on the front page.

The magazine chose Pink as the person to represent the "most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry," as Entertainment Today quoted. Pink is just the "woman who checks all those boxes," with her honesty, confidence and humor giving her the edge from the rest.

Wikimedia Commons/blumonkey14 Alecia Moore — professionally known as Pink or P!nk - is the latest Grammy winner and pop artist to appear on the cover of People Magazine's Beautiful Issue.

Born as Alecia Moore, Pink is a mom who just wants to raise her two kids, 15-month-old Jameson Moon and 6-and-a-half-year-old Willow Sage, into healthy, strong individuals with her husband Carey Hart. There are no shortcuts to her way of raising them, either, as Pink admits that she just goes at it "day by day," as she explained to People.

Her "day by day," though, just happens to be a bit different from the usual routine mothers would often go through in their daily lives. She is now currently on her "Beautiful Trauma" album tour, and even as she works on her events full time, it just reminds her of the way she herself grew up in Pennsylvania.

She recalled growing up "free range, I guess," as the 38-year old pop star remembered the time she spent with her brother when they were kids.

"My mom worked full time and went to school full time. My dad was an insurance salesman," she said, adding that her family situation back in her childhood days would often leave her and her brother to their own devices.

"My brother and I rode bikes to school and played in the woods all day. Lots of rescuing animals, tree climbing, sports, gymnastics. I had a good childhood," Pink recalled.

Her busy schedule as a pop icon may leave her with less time than most to spend with her own kids, but Pink thinks that being there for them is just too important, as much as possible. She's a big believer in affection, and in building trust with her kids by their "needs being met and faith being implemented."

Pink has her inimitably brazen attitude and a tomboyish style that people may come to associate with a rebellious streak, but the artist herself says that she believes in "fairness and justice."

"I always tell Willow, 'I'm going to teach you the rules so that you'll know how and when to break them,'" she said about her daughter, who's about to turn 7 in a few more months.

Pink is now People's "Most Beautiful Woman" for this year, and just a few months later, too, after the magazine awarded the title "Sexiest Man Alive" to another singer, Blake Shelton.