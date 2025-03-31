Home News Planned Parenthood staffer 'inadvertently' provided sexually explicit coloring book to kids

A Kentucky museum says a Planned Parenthood staffer "inadvertently" provided sexually explicit coloring books to kids as young as 8 years old at an event earlier this month.

The Kentucky Science Center, located in Louisville, issued an apology on March 26 after alleging that Planned Parenthood distributed an explicit "Adult Coloring and Activity Book" to children ages 8 to 13 during a March 21 Health and Wellness Days event attended by public school students.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the science center expressed regret, saying, "We sincerely apologize for the distribution of a Planned Parenthood coloring book at our recent Health & Wellness Days event."

The center claimed the book, which includes illustrations of male and female anatomy and sexual education activities like crosswords and word searches, was provided by Planned Parenthood without their consent and did not align with the event's intended content or their policies.

"We deeply regret the harm this caused," the center added. "We are taking immediate steps to ensure that all materials distributed at our events are thoroughly reviewed in advance and this partner is no longer welcome at the Science Center."

It's not immediately clear whether the statement is referring to Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, as "this partner."

On Friday, the Science Center shared in an update that Planned Parenthood is "acknowledging this mistake."

"We have learned that a staff member inadvertently distributed an item that wouldn't typically be used in a setting like this event," the statement reads. "We apologize for this error and are reviewing our internal protocols."

CP reached out to Planned Parenthood to comment on Friday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The coloring book in question, described by Planned Parenthood as an "Adult Coloring and Activity Book," was initially created for the organization's annual conference, and intended for adult attendees, not children, according to the museum.

Billed as "Planned Parenthood's first ever adult coloring and activity book," the 20-page book by illustrator Bethany Robertson and Sarah Sandman includes an illustrated coloring sheet with apparent packages of contraceptive pills, images of male and female genitalia and a page titled "Sex Libs" with fill-in-the-blank sentences such as "The first time I ever put on a condom" and "My favorite way to put on a condom."

Another page of the activity book featured a "connect the dots" image of the White House along with an illustration intrauterine device (IUD), a small, T-shaped contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.

The incident comes on the heels of a report claiming the Trump administration plans to freeze millions of dollars in federal family planning grants.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is in the process of reviewing over $27 million in Title X federal family-planning grants to ensure recipients comply with federal law and executive orders by President Donald Trump, an official confirmed with The Chrisitan Post this week.

"HHS is concerned about the compliance of several awardees impacting $27.5 million in continuation awards," the official said. "HHS expects all recipients of federal funding to comply with federal law."

The department is considering freezing the funds while it reviews whether or not "the money was used for diversity efforts," sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Affiliates of Planned Parenthood were among the groups that the freeze could impact, the report noted.