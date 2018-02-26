"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is officially available in China, courtesy of mobile gaming giant Tencent. The game's port on mobile devices actually run great and could spell good news for an upcoming Nintendo Switch version when PUBG Corp. gets around to it.

It's all about the mobile games market for China, and Tencent is quick to draw on the current Battle Royale craze by putting out not one but two "PUBG" games for the region. One of them is called "PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield," a port developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio that aims to bring the "PUBG" PC and Xbox One experience to mobile.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The other is called "PUBG: Army Attack," and is an official update on the "PUBG" formula to make it faster and more arcade-like, perfect for instantly jumping in and out of a match like mobile users tend to do when they're on the go.

Both ports are impressive performance-wise, as can be seen in early videos of its soft testing launch, according to Critical Hit. On high-end devices like the iPhone X, the mobile port even runs better than the Xbox One version, in some cases.

The engine seems to be the same Unreal Engine 4 core that runs the PC version of the game, as can be seen in the logo when the game starts. Looking at the available videos, the visuals seem to be a simplified version of the PC textures and geometries, and lighting is simpler and less dynamic as well, just as expected.

With having the graphics set on "Ultra," though, the game easily gives the Xbox One version a good run. The early videos should also give a good indication of how the game could look on the Nintendo Switch once the "PUBG" team gets around to developing a version for the hybrid console.

The game is officially available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store over in China right now, but there are plenty of guides to getting it free and legally, like one Rolling Stone laid out.