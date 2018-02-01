PlayStation Plus Free Games List for February 2018 Includes 'Knack' and 'Rime'

Facebook/rimegame Promotional image for 'Rime'

Sony has released the list of PlayStation Plus free games for February.

According to GameSpot, two games have been released for the PlayStation 4 and the same amount of titles have been released for the PlayStation 3. Players who have the PlayStation Vita can also play two games this month. Those who are subscribed to the PlayStation Plus program can enjoy the games free of charge.

PlayStation 4 users can play "Knack" and Rime" beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6. "Knack," a platforming video game that allows players to control the titular character with the goal of saving humankind from Goblins, received mixed or average reviews on Metacritic. Based on 83 critics, the game has a score of 54.

"Rime," on the other hand, is an adventure video game wherein players control a boy, who just saw his father die, and solve puzzles across five levels that are inspired by the five stages of grief. On Metacritic, "Rime" has a score of 80, indicating generally favorable reviews.

PlayStation 3 users can play "Spelunker HD" and "Mugen Souls Z" for free. "Spelunker HD" is a platformer video game that is a remake of the 1985 title, "Spelunker." It has a score of 56 on Metacritic, which indicates mixed or average reviews. Meanwhile, "Mugen Souls Z" follows Syrma, a goddess whose goal is to put an end to an ancient threat. Released in North America in 2014, the game has a score of 57 on Metacritic.

Finally, PlayStation Plus subscribers who own the PS Vita can take advantage of "Grand Kingdom" and "Exile's End" this month without paying for them. "Grand Kingdom" can also be played for free on the PlayStation 4 via Cross-Buy.

Those who own the PlayStation VR can also get the PSVR exclusive "Starblood Arena" free of charge until March 6. Of course, this offer is only available to PS Plus subscribers.

