‘Into the Supernatural’ podcast hosts urge churches to address spiritual warfare, the occult

In a time when many churches shy away from confronting spiritual warfare, deception and supernatural encounters, actress Jen Lilley and journalist Billy Hallowell are leaning in.

Lilley and Hallowell, co-hosts of the new podcast "Into the Supernatural," joined Jenn Nizza, a former psychic-turned-Christian apologist, for a candid conversation on her show, "Ex-Psychic Saved."

The episode tackled topics ranging from ex-satanists and former psychics to miracles, near-death experiences and the troubling infiltration of New Age practices in modern churches.

Lilley, known for her work in film and television, opened up about how the podcast came to be. Though initially approached by Hallowell for a different show concept focused on Hollywood, Lilley declined until the subject of the supernatural came up.

“I prayed about it and said, ‘If you ever want to do a podcast about the supernatural, that is something I could devote all of my time to,’” she recalled. “Because all I ever want to do is talk about the Holy Spirit and God and Jesus and what He’s doing.”

Hallowell, whose previous podcast "Playing with Fire" explored spiritual battles and evil, said the idea had already been stirring in his heart.

“I kind of fell into this mode of separating myself out,” he said. “I started realizing that I had pulled back so much that I was probably missing some things … and so I started feeling convicted about that.”

Both hosts said their mission is not just to spark curiosity but to equip believers with truth and compassion.

Lilley shared how Nizza’s testimony helped soften her perspective toward those entangled in the occult. A longtime admirer of the prophet Elijah, Lilley admitted that her natural posture was one of righteous indignation toward witchcraft and psychic practices.

“When you came on the show and said, ‘I really thought I was helping people,’ it unlocked something in my heart,” Lilley told Nizza. “Thank you for giving me compassion in this area. That was the one area I haven’t had compassion.”

Nizza, who now speaks across the country about the dangers of the New Age, affirmed the power of testimonies in awakening empathy and truth.

“I’m hearing two things here,” she said. “Hearing other people’s stories is giving you new compassion, and it’s also educating the Church about things that are creeping in, like angel numbers, card readings, and near-death experiences.”

The episode also emphasized the importance of discernment and love in these conversations.

“If your whole motivation for life is truth, or ramming things down people’s throats, or becoming like Elijah just to call down fire from Heaven … you’re missing it,” Lilley said. “You have to lead with love.”

The trio discussed a wide range of topics addressed on Into the Supernatural, including interviews with an ex-satanist, deliverance ministers and individuals rescued from Santería and the New Age.

“One of the biggest dangers today is underemphasizing these issues in the Church,” Hallowell said. “I went through most of my life without ever hearing about spiritual warfare in church. That’s a disservice.”

Lilley agreed, adding that many of their guests speak out not for profit, but out of a burden to rescue others from the same deception they were once in.

“This isn't about ‘pay me and I’ll unlock the secrets of God,’” she said. “Jesus’ salvation is free. His love is free.”

The episode took a moment to address controversial topics like near-death experiences and spiritual deception in prosperity gospel circles, with Nizza warning of teachings that prey on vulnerable believers.

“We need to hear biblically sound conversations about this,” she said. “Otherwise, people get confused, afraid to even pray for healing, thinking they just don’t have enough faith. These are lies of the enemy.”

As for what listeners can expect next on "Into the Supernatural," Lilley and Hallowell said the podcast will continue exploring hard-hitting topics with guests ranging from former occultists to healing ministers and near-death experiences.

“I love being able to ask people the weird questions no one else will,” Lilley said with a laugh. “Things you can’t just find in a book.”

Ultimately, the hosts hope their work will lead people back to Scripture, deepen their understanding of spiritual realities, and encourage unity within the Body of Christ.

“This isn’t a substitution for church,” Nizza said. “It’s a supplement. And it’s so needed.”