Home News 'Generation Indoctrination' podcast reveals how California's policies sparked war over trans issues

A groundbreaking podcast is exposing how California has become a battleground in the ongoing debate over gender medicalization and parental rights — and why resistance is “vital” despite there being no clear end in sight.

In episode two of the "Generation Indoctrination" podcast, “Inside The U.S. Epicenter Of Transgender Ideology And Activism,” host Brandon Showalter contends that California, often regarded as a trendsetter for social and political movements, is no exception when it comes to the trans movement.

The state's progressive culture has embraced gender ideology, resulting in the enactment of numerous policies that impact medical care, parental rights, education and even the prison system.

Erin Friday, an activist with Our Duty USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from gender ideology, highlighted California's unique role in shaping the transgender movement due to its historically progressive mindset and financial interests tied to gender interventions and surrogacy.

“California is one of the biggest states, if not the biggest state, for surrogacy, and they're all tied together, because when you transition young people, you sterilize them, and then later in life, they want a baby,” she said. “And that's where the surrogacy piece comes in. So there's a lot of money to be made. California is also the porn capital of the United States … and porn is tied to the transgender movement.”

Friday's journey into activism began when she realized the prevalence of gender interventions on children and the harm they can cause. Witnessing her daughter's struggle with trans identity, she went from disbelief and depression to anger, eventually channeling her emotions into activism.

“I wanted to believe that no one would cut off healthy body parts of a child and that it's the rarest of rare things that anybody would be able to find a surgeon to make these monstrosities and do these horrible things to a human body,” she said. “I was disavowed of that very quickly when I saw how prevalent it was.”

The podcast also features Joey Brite, a longtime leftist and lesbian activist who opposes trans ideology. She emphasized the fear that silences dissenting voices within the LGBT community, as many individuals fear being ostracized for questioning the movement.

“I have accepted that most people are afraid,” she said. “They live their lives afraid, afraid of being called names, afraid of being the one that's pointed at, afraid of being on the outside, and there are very few of us who are willing, when it comes down to it, to say, ‘I will die on this hill.’”

The episode also highlights the role California state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has played in pushing gender ideology through various legislative bills. These bills include allowing men who identify as women to be transferred to women's prisons and increasing funding for so-called "gender-affirming care."

The episode reveals that California has a long history of gradually eroding parental rights, dating back to changes in counseling confidentiality and the introduction of LGBT lessons in schools. This incremental approach has culminated in a state where parents might lose custody of their children if they refuse experimental and body mutilating trans procedures.

Showalter discusses how the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded studies involving minors undergoing such experimental practices. Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist, has raised concerns about the ethics of these studies and the lack of safeguards.

“I think the Senate, ultimately, has to come down and say, ‘Let's investigate this thoroughly. And let's put a halt to it. Let's investigate this and let's make sure this doesn't happen,’” he said.

Jonathan Keller, from the California Family Council, stressed that the issue transcends political affiliations and should be seen as a matter of parental and family rights.

“If you're listening to this, you cannot say you did not know. You cannot say you don't know what is happening in California and in other states around the country. And just because you may not care about Gavin Newsom does not mean that Gavin Newsom does not care about you and about your kids. And that is why it is vital to continue fighting and continue pushing back, even in deep blue states like California,” he emphasized.

Friday agreed: “If everyone stood up who was against this, even if 20% of the Americans who are against this did something, this would be over,” she said. “Sitting there silently makes you complicit. It makes you part of the problem. And I know this because I was that complicit person. But if we want this to end, we can't just sit around and shake our heads and have our glasses of wine and say, ‘Wow, this is awful.' We actually have to do something.’”

To learn more about the “Gender Indoctrination” podcast, click here.