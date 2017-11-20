'Pokémon Go' News: Global Catch Challenge Event Could Make Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan Available to More Players

Players will need to catch a certain amount of Pokémon to unlock Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan

"Pokémon Go's" developers are giving players something to do as they take a break from work in the form of some new challenges.

To be more specific, developers just recently announced the new Global Catch Challenge event that presents players with some goals to aim for so that they can subsequently unlock some rewards.

As the name of the event suggests, this one is all about catching as many creatures as possible.

Players all over the world will be able to take part in the event, and the quality of the rewards will depend on just how well everyone does.

If players are able to collectively capture at least 500 million Pokémon before the event ends on Nov. 26, they will be rewarded with three bonuses. The first bonus will significantly increase the length of time for which a Lure Module will remain in effect, while another will allow players to earn some extra XP. Hitting the 500 million mark also means that more creatures will be popping up all around the world.

Should "Pokémon Go" players manage to tally at least 1.5 billion creatures caught before the conclusion of the event, they will be in line to receive even better rewards. On top of the three bonuses mentioned, players will also find it easier to obtain Stardust inside the game.

Finally, if players are able to catch 3 billion Pokémon before the event ends, they will not only be rewarded with the Lure Module, XP and Stardust bonuses, they will also have easier access to two region-exclusive Pokémon.

The Kangaskhan, which is currently exclusive to Australasia, according to Ranked Boost, will also be popping up in East Asia for two days. Meanwhile, the Pokémon known as Farfetch'd, which can only be captured currently in Asia, will be available worldwide for two days as well.

Progress updates are going to be provided while the event is live, so "Pokémon Go" players are going to want to watch out for those.