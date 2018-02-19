'Pokémon Go's Next Community Day to Feature Event-Exclusive Move, Draco Meteor

"Pokémon Go" is having its next Community day event soon, and like what Niantic has done with the first event, trainers will have a limited time to nab a rare Pokémon. This brief window, which starts on Feb. 25, will also let trainers teach their Dragonite the powerful Draco Meteor move.

Getting a Dratini, one of the rarer Dragon-type Pokémon species in the game, already takes a bit of luck. Niantic is tipping the chances in favor of its players this upcoming Saturday, Feb. 24, when the "Pokémon Go" Community Event starts at 2 p.m. EST, as Niantic announced on the event website.

Niantic For just a few hours each month, "Pokémon Go" players during a Community Day can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild which can also learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its evolution.

It's a very brief event that will last just three hours, though, but until 5 p.m. EST on that day, Dratini will spawn much more often in that brief window. Catching one is just the start, though, as the real rare prize is getting the event-exclusive Draco Meteor move for its final evolution, Dragonite.

Evolving a Dratini to a Dragonair, then to a Dragonite over the course of the Community Event will earn that Pokémon the Draco Meteor move, a destructive ability that Dragonites will not be able to learn otherwise.

Players who already have a Dragonair in their team will have an easier time at it, though, since the Community Event will award the move to any evolving Dragonairs in that brief three-hour window, and not just the ones caught and evolved that same day, as Gamespot noted.

Catching Pokémon during the duration of the event will also net a trainer triple the Stardust, which could go a long way in helping the long process of evolving a Dratini or Dragonair along. To help players catch more, Niantic is also setting lures to last three hours during the event.