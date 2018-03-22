Goal for fifth Global Mission was to trade a total of 1,000,000 Pokémon at the GTS

Nintendo Another Global Mission is expected to go live next month

The hot streak the "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players were on has come to an end, as they came up short of the target for the fifth Global Mission.

For this most recent Global Mission, developers asked players to trade a total of 1,000,000 Pokémon using the Festival Plaza's GTS feature.

Unfortunately, the players came up well short of that target, managing a total of only 771,567 Pokémon traded, per a recent report from Serebii.net.

Because the mission was not accomplished, only the participation prizes will be handed out this time around.

All players who took part in the challenge will be able to take home 1,000 Festival Coins for their troubles. The players who took the time to register at the Global Link while the mission was still live will be given 2,000 Festival Coins.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players can talk to the Global Mission receptionist to receive their consolation prizes.

While this Global Mission did not turn out to be a success, the players cannot afford to dwell on their temporary failure, as they need to get ready for the new challenge that is expected to go live next month.

According to an earlier report from Serebii.net, the Global Mission for April will involve hatching eggs, and in all likelihood, players will need to hatch many of them.

An article from Samurai Gamers offers some tips that should help players hatch eggs faster.

First, players will need to head to the Paniola Ranch, and once there, they will want to go to the grassy area located near the Pokémon breeder.

Players can then use the Ride Pager Tauros and run around the area repeatedly until the egg hatches.

Additional Global Missions are expected to go live in the months of May and June.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.