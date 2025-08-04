Home News Police training materials label Moms for Liberty as extremist group

An organization in Massachusetts responsible for training tens of thousands of police officers in the state reportedly used training materials that labeled the parental rights group Moms for Liberty as an extremist group akin to Antifa.

The Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) mockingly placed Moms for Liberty's concern for "parents' rights" in quotations in their description of the organization, according to the training materials obtained by The Daily Wire.

Screenshots show the training material described Moms for Liberty as an "anti-government extremist" group, which was the label the Southern Poverty Law Center slapped on them in 2023.

The material further claimed that "members use parents' rights as a vehicle to attack public education and make schools less welcoming for minority and LGBTQ+ students."

The training also appeared to lump Moms for Liberty in with the radical-left wing group Antifa, which was involved with many of the riots that led to widespread property damage in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Moms for Liberty, which has grown significantly since it began in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, now boasts more than 130,000 members across 300 chapters in 48 states. The organization has been influential in promoting policies that align with conservative values, such as removing sexually explicit books from schools and electing conservative candidates to school boards.

Tina Descovich, a mother of five who co-founded Moms for Liberty, pushed back against the training materials' characterization of her organization.

"Moms for Liberty is here to show up at school board meetings, speak out against curriculum, failing schools, inappropriate books maybe in your public school library," she said in comments to The Daily Wire. "Antifa is burning down whole cities and parts of cities and rioting in the streets. These two are not equivalent."

"We want parents to have the ability to opt out of sexualized books or curriculum, things that don’t align with their religious beliefs as the Supreme Court just affirmed in their most recent ruling in the Montgomery County, Maryland case," she said.

She noted that the police training materials were flagged by members of the Moms for Liberty chapter in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and questioned why law enforcement in the state would single them out.

"You know, we have parental rights that were given to us by God," she said. "We just want parents to be the driving factor in a child's education."

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump voiced support for the organization when he sat down for an interview with Justice during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on Aug. 30, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

MPTC did not respond to The Christian Post's request for comment by time of publication.

Earlier this year, a state audit found the MPTC's training curriculum to be "inadequate" and that the committee engaged in poor record-keeping, according to a local CBS affiliate, WBZ News.