Pop band LANY cancels concert at Liberty University because of Jerry Falwell Jr. comments

Indie-pop band LANY canceled their concert to Liberty University last week after a viral video previously shared resurfaced of controversial comments made by the school’s president.

The clip began circulating on Twitter as the nation mourned two tragic shootings. Twenty-nine people were killed in two unrelated shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and another in Dayton, Ohio as two gunmen open fired in public areas.

The video from 2015 shows LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. urging his Christian school students in Lynchburg, Virginia, to carry weapons on campus.

"I've always thought, if more people carried conceal weapons permits, then we could end those Muslims before they kill," Falwell is heard saying in the clip.

But the clip was edited to not reveal the full context of his comments and make it sound like Falwell was urging students to kill Muslims. "Those Muslims" was referring to Islamic terrorists and was made in reference to the terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California on December 2, 2015.

The Twitter user who shared the clip captioned it saying, “The director of Liberty University in Virginia calls on students to obtain permission to carry weapons to kill Muslims and the audience applauds him.”

Another user on social media shared the video with LANY band member Paul Jason Klein, pleading that the group refrain from associating themselves with the university. Klein agreed and shared his reaction to the clip.



“This is disgusting. thanks for bringing it to my attention. LANY stands for equality and togetherness only. we’re canceling,” Klein tweeted.

i was completely unaware about Liberty University & what they stand for as an institution & i’m hoping y’all are as well. please do not speak here. please do not perform here. please do not associate Lany with THIS. @pauljasonklein @thisisLANY https://t.co/xdGAZH0dKK — caitlin (@caitlincalhoun_) August 6, 2019

The Christian Post contacted LU to confirm the cancellation and a spokesperson said they gathered that the concert was no longer happening because of Klein's tweets.

LU students responded to Klein’s comment. Many insisted that they do not agree with Falwell and his statements.

“This is NOT what the students at liberty stand for. The opinions of Jerry Falwell Jr. do not represent those of the student body. We are excited to welcome you and I hope you reconsider,” one of the many disappointed students shared.

Others noted that the video did not share Falwell’s full comments and was being taken out of context.

Shortly after the video first surfaced, Falwell clarified his statements saying when he referred to “those Muslims,” he was talking about Islamic terrorists, specifically those behind the attacks in Paris and San Bernardino.

“That’s the only thing I would clarify,” Falwell told the Washington Post. “If I had to say what I said again, I’d say exactly the same thing.”

The band was scheduled to attend the Christian campus, however, the LU website shows no sign of LANY on the calendar.

According to a blog post on the LU website, LANY is popular on campus.

Although not a Christian band, Klein reportedly used to be a worship singer and attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then moved to Nashville met his bandmates and headed west to L.A. On the west coast is where they crafted their signature “chill-wave pop” music. The band’s name is is a combination of the abbreviations of New York and Los Angeles.