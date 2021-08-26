Potter’s House charity, churches raising aid for 25K Haitian families after massive quake

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A group of churches that includes the charity arm of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ The Potter’s House are raising aid for approximately 25,000 families affected by the recent severe earthquake in Haiti.

United MegaCARE, the humanitarian group of The Potter's House, announced Monday that they were joining Perfecting Faith Church of New York and Tabernacle of Glory in Miami, Fla. to provide relief to Haitians in need.

T.D. Jakes Ministries emailed The Christian Post comments from the leadership of United MegaCARE, explaining that they had a history of sending aid to Haiti in times of crisis.

“For this latest endeavor, our objective is to meet the immediate need following both the 7.2 magnitude earthquake earlier this month and Tropical Storm Grace,” stated the charity group.

“We’re currently focused on helping offset the cost of relief kits (and efforts) currently underway with our partners on-the-ground in Haiti and partners making their way to Haiti.”

United MegaCARE told CP that they expect to ship the supplies by the end of the month, noting that they have “yet to fail in meeting the objectives we set out to do when helping those in need.”

“Our financial contributions to our team members on the ground in Haiti is part of our Phase 1 relief efforts. Supplies like tents, PPE, non-perishable food and emergency supplies are all part of the kits being developed,” they explained.

“Our Phase 2 relief efforts are currently in development following an additional on-site assessment of the people, their needs and future requirements. The timeline for Phase 2 relief efforts are not yet finalized.”

Earlier this month, Haiti experienced a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which was greater in severity than the earthquake that hit the Caribbean nation in 2010 that killed over 300,000 people.

The epicenter of the earthquake from earlier this month was near the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, which is located 93 miles from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Archdeacon Abiade Lozama of St. Sauveur Episcopal Church in Les Cayes told The New York Times that the streets were “filled with screaming” and people searching for loved ones.

“People are sitting around waiting for word, and there is no word — no word from their family, no word on who will help them,” Lozama explained.

“When such a catastrophe happens, people wait for word or some sort of confidence from the state. But there’s nothing. No help.”

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency announced on Sunday that the current death toll for the earthquake is approximately 2,200, with over 300 still missing and more than 12,000 injured.