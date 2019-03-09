Powerful new devotional encourages busy women to find peace in God's presence

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

For women across the country — from the working professional to the stay-at-home mom — days are filled with endless to-do lists, social pressures, and family obligations. And amid the busyness that comes with life, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and anxious.

But in those times, it’s important for women to carve out a few moments to deepen their relationship with the Lord and find the peace their soul desperately longs for, says Ruth Schwenk, co-author of the forthcoming devotional Settle My Soul: 100 Quiet Moments to Meet with Jesus.

“Our society views busyness almost as a badge of honor, and women juggle so many different things,” Schwenk told The Christian Post. “But it’s so important to press pause, to take a step back, and to take that time that is so needed each and every day, even if it's just for a few minutes, to kind of center ourselves on God's word and what He has for us. It makes all the difference in the world.”

Settle My Soul, which Schwenk wrote alongside Proverbs 31 Ministries speaker Karen Ehman, includes 100 short devotional messages complete with applicable scripture, guided prayer, and reflection questions, along with journaling pages for deeper reflection. Addressing topics like kindness, the importance of solitude, and resting in the Lord’s presence, Settle My Soul aims to encourage women of all ages and from all walks of life.

Schwenk knows firsthand the importance of focusing on one’s spiritual health. She told CP that last year that her husband was diagnosed with cancer — and while he is now in remission, worry and anxiety threatened to consume her family for several months.

“I had to make a daily effort to cast my worries and fears on God,” she admitted. “As women, it can be tempting to wallow in circumstances and refuse to rise above them. But the only way to truly rise above negative circumstances is with the help of Christ. Our strength comes from Him alone.”

“So taking time to settle our soul and meet with Jesus every day is where we can really learn to overcome whatever circumstance we find ourselves in, whether you’re at home, feeling alone, going through a crisis in your family, or physical difficulties,” she added.

Settle My Soul is the highly-anticipated follow-up to Schwenk and Ehman’s 2016 devotional for mothers, Pressing Pause: 100 Quiet Moments for Moms to Meet With Jesus.

The founder of thebettermom.com and a homeschooling mother-of-four, Schwenk understands the pressures mothers face on a daily basis. So often, women feel they need time-management skills or tips for worrying less to find peace, she said, when in reality, all that’s needed are few minutes to connect with God's heart.

“Whether it’s the person who feels alone, someone whose spouse has been diagnosed with cancer, or a parent who just lost their daughter, I pray Settle My Soul is a book that reminds them that no matter what we face, we can face those hard things because He is there,” she said.

“I think you’ll find that spending time with Him makes such a difference, every day,” she added.

To learn more about Settle My Soul, click here.