Prayers answered for Big Daddy Weave's Jason Weaver who was in critical condition

A day after Big Daddy Weave sent out an alert requesting prayers for band member Jason Weaver who was in the intensive care unit, the musician was discharged and given the all-clear to go home.

“JAY IS HOME!!!!! Thank you for all of your prayers!" the band wrote, sharing a message from Weave's wife, Emily, on their Facebook page Friday.

"God has been so gracious and kind during these past few days. Yesterday when I left the hospital, we didn’t know when Jay would come home. The doctors and nurses were concerned about all the things we asked for you to lift up in prayer. The Lord heard all your requests and surpassed them!” the update added.

The band first took to Instagram on Wednesday, saying, “We write today asking that you would please pray for Jay and his family. You have stood in the gap on his behalf over the last five years, for which we are incredibly grateful. We ask that you would again.”

The band had quite the scare in 2016 when Jason had to undergo a double amputation of both of his feet.

Jason has had diabetes for 20 years, and the illness severely weakened his body's immune system and ability to stave off infection, which resulted in the amputation of both of his feet.

The new update revealed that Jason, who remained in the band for five years following the amputations, recently made “the difficult decision to come off the road with Big Daddy Weave for a time to focus on his health.”

This week, however, his bandmates were concerned as the bassist had “an extremely difficult week, culminating in side effects from his dialysis treatments that led to him being admitted into the intensive care unit.”

“The medical team is working to get his blood pressure stabilized and find the source of infection in his body that is causing him such severe pain,” the Instagram post revealed.

“Jay was also told that another one of his fingers will have to be amputated while he is in the hospital. Compounding this, hospital policy changed today so that he cannot have any visitors, and his wife Emily had to leave him.”

The post then shared how supporters can pray for Jason and the family.

“First, [pray] that Jay's blood pressure will stabilize so he can be moved off of the ICU floor. ... Secondly, to agree with us for direction for the doctors to find the source of this infection that has left a normally joke-a-minute Jay Dawg quiet and in constant pain, and that he may be healed from this intruder of an infection in his body,” the band asked.

Big Daddy Weave added: “Third, please pray that the Holy Spirit would fill Jay’s hospital room so that Jay will not feel alone. Pray that Jay will constantly be reminded how much he is loved. Pray that the Lord will give Jay emotional and physical strength. Fourth, please lift up the hearts of Jay’s wife and children, Emily, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan. Pray against fear. Pray for strength and the peace that passes all human understanding.”

In just two days God answered their prayers.

Emily’s newest update revealed that Jason still has” a journey.” But he did not have to get “another finger amputated at this time.”

“We have follow ups with doctors these next two weeks. There may be changes in medical treatments. We are trusting completely in His plan. Thank you, thank you, thank you again for your prayers and sweet words,” the grateful wife concluded.

Thousands have committed to pray for Jason and his family.