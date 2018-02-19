President Donald Trump Twitter News: Criticized After Posting Florida School Shooting Tweet

REUTERS/David Becker Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 18, 2016.

United States President Donald Trump is once again under fire for one of his recent social media posts, which alludes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) failure to prevent the recent Florida school shooting. This caused a lot of people to react negatively toward the president's statement, including the students of the school where the shooting took place, as well as Hollywood celebrities.

In the original tweet posted by President Trump, he accused the FBI of "spending too much time" in trying to find evidence regarding the Trump Campaign's collusion with the Russians, which allegedly caused the bureau to prevent the unfortunate incident from taking place.

The 71-year-old president then ended his tweet by saying "Get back to the basics and make us all proud!" The tweet caused numerous netizens to express their anger on Twitter, especially those who attend the school in Parkland, Florida. One of the students mentioned that 17 students died, yet the president was still able to "find a way" to make it all about him. A lot of the angry tweets that were posted by the students got a lot of public attention, earning them massive numbers of retweets.

One of the other students mentioned that President Trump is merely using "Russia as an excuse" to improve his public image — all while accusing him of being insincere with his sympathies. Despite President Trump's attempt to visit the hospital in Florida, where most of the victims were brought to after the shooting, he is still heavily criticized by most of the students of the school.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of celebrities as well expressed their disappointment in the president, stating that his tweet is a blatant display of forwarding his own personal interests by taking advantage of a tragic situation. Michael Ian Black even stated in his tweet to simply "impeach" President Trump following the controversial social media post.