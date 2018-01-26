Facebook/prettylittleliars Promotional image for 'Pretty Little Liars'

The "Pretty Little Liars" team is back at it again with the spinoff pilot, "The Perfectionists."

According to Deadline, Charlie Craig has been enlisted to serve as co-showrunner and executive producer together with I. Marlene King. The duo held the same responsibilities when they worked together on "Pretty Little Liars."

For those who are unaware, "The Perfectionists" is a spinoff of the Freeform teen drama. It is based on the book series of the same name authored by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the "Pretty Little Liars" young adult novels on which the Freeform mystery was based. The upcoming spinoff will star Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who are set to reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

Earlier this month, King confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that there is already a script for the pilot.

"We were scouting for locations to film our pilot in Portland over this last weekend and yes, the script is written and we're in the process of rewriting it just to fine-tune it perfectly... we're super excited about it," she said.

She also revealed that the spinoff would not focus solely on women.

"I felt like just as we were getting sort of into season five and six of 'Pretty Little Liars,' our guys became such an important part of the show," she said. "I wanted to explore the relationship between guys and girls who can be friends and not necessarily boyfriend-girlfriend."

Set in the seemingly perfect town of Beacon Heights, the spinoff takes place one or two years after the events that happened in the "Pretty Little Liars" series finale. But, the town's flawless façade will soon shatter as the first murder there occurs. Much like its parent series, "The Perfectionists" offers up a murder mystery and a web of lies.

"The Perfectionists" does not have a premiere date yet.