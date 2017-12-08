Prince William Shares Prince George's 'Funny' Role in School Nativity Play

Prince William shared a cute anecdote about his first-born son Prince George to the press. The 4-year-old royal apparently participated in a school nativity play and he had an interesting role.

REUTERS/Richard Pohle Prince George joined his school's Nativity play and his dad shared his amusement about watching the 4-year-old.

The press wanted to know what the royal kids have done this Christmas season. The Duke of Cambridge told them during his visit at the Bridge House in Manchester last Wednesday that he recently watched Prince George in school.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," Prince William shared. "He was a sheep."

Prince George started prep school at Thomas's Battersea in London last September. Photos and videos from his first day of school showed Prince William dropping off young royal, who looked slightly bashful while he shook hands with his teacher, Helen Haslem.

Administrators at Thomas's Battersea said that Prince George, the third in line to the British throne, won't get a special treatment. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want nothing more than for their son to experience a normal childhood.

"Our aim for him, as well as for all of our pupils, is to provide a safe and secure and happy environment where he feels supported by a kind and loving community," the school's headmaster Ben Thomas said. "That's all we will be trying to achieve for him. There won't be any special treatment at all."

Meanwhile, Prince William recently gave Prince George's letter to Santa during his short visit to Finland. The father attested that Prince George has been a good boy this year, hence he belongs to Santa's nice list.

Prince William and Prince George, along with 2-year-old Princess Charlotte and a pregnant Kate Middleton are expected to join Queen Elizabeth, King Philip and the rest of the family for a mass in Sandringham on Christmas day. Then, the family will have Christmas lunch at the Queen's estate as per tradition.