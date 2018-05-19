Pro-Life Advocates Laud Trump's New Planned Parenthood Proposal

Wikimedia Commons/Hourick The facade of the Planned Parenthood headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Pro-life activists rejoiced at President Donald Trump's declaration that he will prevent any federal funds to be spent in any family planning programs, including abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, expressed her happiness about the decision in an interview with CBN News.

"President Trump has shown decisive leadership, delivering on a key promise to pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him. This is a major victory which will energize the grassroots as we head into the critical midterm elections," she stated.

She also thanked President Trump for making a way to free the taxpayers from the burden of funding abortion businesses.

Former Planned Parenthood in Texas director Abby Johnson, who now leads the pro-life organization called And Then There Were None, also applauded the move, saying: "I'm grateful that my tax dollars will not fund Planned Parenthood, thanks to the Trump Administration." She also thanked Vice President Mike Pence as well as the other individuals and pro-life supporters from the Department of Health and Human Services who supported the move.

President Trump's new proposal for the Title X family-planning funds was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services Friday, May 18. It is meant to update the regulations about funding the Planned Parenthood program to make sure that no amount will be allotted for any programs that recognized abortion as a family planning method.

The Washington Post reported that under the proposal, the $260 million program will require a clear line of physical and financial separation between the services under the Title X programs as well as the providers that support or offer abortion services or those that classify abortion as a family planning method.

According to a statement from the White House, the proposal "fulfills President Donald J. Trump's promise to continue to improve women's health and ensure that Federal funds are not used to fund the abortion industry in violation of the law."

This is not a first time for President Trump to come up with a decision that benefits anti-abortion movements since he assumed the position. He appointed a number of judges like Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch who are known for opposing abortion to federal appellate courts. He also brought back a provision that prohibits federal funds from being spent on groups outside the country that offer abortion referrals.

However, the executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America named Dawn Laguens believed that the president's new proposal could be dangerous. According to Laguens, the policy is "designed to make it impossible for millions of patients to get birth control or preventive care from reproductive health care providers like Planned Parenthood."

She also mentioned that it will force the health care providers to lie to the patients, which could result in several disturbing consequences.

New York Times also mentioned that officials from both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists believes that curtailing the federal family planning rules could be harmful to women's health.