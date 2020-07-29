Pro-life group releases investigative report on dangers of abortion pill

The pro-life group Live Action released an investigative report Monday that exposes the dangers the abortion pill poses to women and children.

The report is part of Live Action’s new campaign called “Abortion Pill Kills,” which aims to “expose the history of the pill and the abortion industry’s plan to expand the drug.” It was written in consultation with the American Association of Pro-Life OB/GYNS. The abortion pill’s official name is mifepristone and it is sold in the United States as Mifeprex.

“I’m happy that we have this campaign right now to make the nation wake up to the reality of why this industry is dangerous and how dangerous the abortion pill really is,” Alison Centofante, Live Action’s director of External Affairs, told The Christian Post. “People are waking up to the reality of what this pill does.”

“We’ve got a series of videos on our landing page, on our website,” she said. “One documents the true story behind the abortion pill, it goes through the history of how it came to be and also looking at the financing, the push for its expansion, as well as the future of what the abortion industry wants to do with the pill.” The videos are available on Live Action's Twitter page as well.

The report goes into detail about the complications that often result from taking the abortion pill, which include “severe cramping, contractions, and heavy bleeding.” “According to the FDA, women can expect the bleeding to last 9 to 16 days on average, while 8% experience bleeding for more than 30 days.”

It also debunks the “big lie” that abortion pills are safer than surgical abortions. Citing statistics from the FDA, the report points out that the abortion pill caused “24 maternal deaths” between 2000 (the year it was approved) and 2018, and contributed to more than 1,000 hospitalizations and more than 4,000 “total adverse events.”

According to the report, interest groups and individuals seeking to deregulate the abortion pill include the Population Council, which seeks to limit population growth. Donors to the Population Council include Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, and the Packard Foundation.

Buffet also funds the “Ryan Fellowship,” which “gives funding to universities and institutions that train abortionists.” One such university is The University of California San Francisco, which “trains abortion providers through its Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health.” The Bixby Center has issued “a call to end the excessive regulation of mifepristone.”

The release of the report comes just two weeks after a federal judge blocked the FDA from enforcing the requirements surrounding the distribution of the abortion pill. These requirements are known as a “risk evaluation mitigation strategy” or “REMS.”

The REMS requires the abortion pill to be administered at a healthcare setting such as a clinic or hospital by a qualified medical professional. Under the FDA requirements, prescribers of the abortion pill must “certify that they are capable of dating a pregnancy, diagnosing dangerous ectopic pregnancies, and that they will provide or arrange for ‘surgical intervention’ in case of failure or complications.”

As the report notes, “In 2016, under the Obama administration, the FDA extended the period women could take the abortion pill from the first 7 weeks of pregnancy to the first 10 weeks, reduced the required dosage of mifepristone from 600 milligrams to 200 milligrams, and reduced the number of required visits from three to two.”

While the United States grapples with the coronavirus, pro-abortion activists had sued to prevent the FDA from enforcing the requirement that abortion pills must be administered at an in-person medical appointment. They believed that making women go to a medical facility to have an abortion during the pandemic constituted an “undue burden.”

Judge Theodore Chuang agreed. His ruling blocks the FDA from enforcing the REMS and allows the pill “to be mailed or delivered to patients” for the duration of the pandemic.

In a statement, Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, urged the FDA to go on offense against the abortion industry.

“The FDA should acknowledge the subversive tactics of the abortion industry and its allies, which are using a national pandemic to instigate abortion expansions that could remain long after the pandemic is over,” she said. “Most importantly, the FDA should acknowledge that the abortion pill, which kills children and destroys women’s wellbeing, has always been a hazard to public health and should never have been approved for sale in the United States.

“The abortion pill has ended the lives of at least 3.7 million innocent children in the U.S. alone. The abortion pill will never be safe for children, or for women.”

The report emphasizes that “the ultimate goal of the abortion industry is to continue to demedicalize until abortion pills are available over the counter” in hopes of “removing any requirement that licensed physicians be involved in the process.”

Live Action outlined some action steps, calling on the FDA to stop approving abortion drugs and resist the efforts by the abortion lobby to stop enforcing the REMS, and for “the removal of all legal protections for abortionists and any clinician that prescribes the abortion pill.”

According to Centofante, “a coalition of pro-life groups joined a letter calling on FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to pull the pill from the market.”

“We were able to solidify partners like Samaritan’s Purse, Susan B. Anthony List, Heritage Action, the American Association of Pro-Life OB/GYNS, the American College of Pediatricians, National Right to Life, and others to encourage Commissioner Hahn to acknowledge the way the abortion industry has … subverted their protocols on this pill in order to fast-track it for consumption and to pull the pill from the market,” she said.