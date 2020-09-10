Pro-life groups praise Trump's 20 additions to Supreme Court list

Pro-life organizations have expressed their support for President Donald Trump’s recently released short list of candidates for the United States Supreme Court should a vacancy emerge.

Trump announced the additions to his list on Wednesday, with names including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, along with District Court Judge Sarah Pitlyk, Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muñiz, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, among others.

The Susan B. Anthony List, which launched a $52 million campaign to reelect Trump, also approved of the list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, who co-chairs the group Pro-Life Voices for Trump, said in a statement released Wednesday that the list was “filled with all-stars.”

“The list reflects the president’s firm and proven commitment to only nominating Supreme Court justices who will respect the Constitution and the inalienable right to life,” stated Dannenfelser.

“We are confident that if a Supreme Court vacancy occurs in 2020 that President Trump and our pro-life Senate majority led by Leader McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Graham will move swiftly to fill it.”

Dannenfelser went on to say that she believed the future makeup of the Supreme Court “continues to highly motivate our base” and “persuade targeted voters.”

“It is a central issue in emphasizing that the 2020 election is the most important of our lifetimes and is why SBA List is committed to educating 7 million voters across key presidential and Senate battlegrounds,” she continued.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, reportedly the largest pro-life group in the U.S., also released a statement in support of Trump's list.

“Trump’s expanded list of potential Supreme Court justices is laden with an impressive assembly of well-qualified men and women who would make outstanding additions to the Supreme Court, and who have demonstrated a commitment to defending the text and history of the Constitution and the principles of judicial restraint,” stated Tobias.

“President Trump’s list stands in stark contrast with the judicial-legislation activists who would be nominated by Joe Biden.”

The subject of nominees to the Supreme Court has been a major political topic in both the 2016 presidential election and the current cycle, as many expect more justices to retire soon.

During his first term, Trump successfully nominated two Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, giving the high court what some believe to be a more conservative slant following a long period of a leftist majority.

Although former Vice President Biden has yet to release a list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court, in the past he has vowed to appoint an African American woman.

“We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court,” Politico reported him saying back in June.