Pro-life movie ‘Unplanned’ takes No. 1 spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers Drama DVDs

The DVD release of the pro-life “Unplanned” movie has topped the Amazon Best Selling Drama charts.

“Unplanned” tells the true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson who quit her leadership position at the abortion provider to become a pro-life advocate. Johnson went on to start the nonprofit And Then There Were None to help other women leave the abortion industry.

The Pure Flix film is currently No. 1 best seller on the Drama chart and No. 2 on the overall Amazon chart coming in second to Disney's “Descendants 3.”

The movie exposing the truth behind abortion was given an R rating even though filmmakers were certain they were making a PG-13 film. The MPAA informed the filmmakers that they received their first R rating for “some disturbing/bloody images,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. But despite the mature rating, the film has been very successful in family and faith audiences.

“Unplanned” stars Ashley Bratcher (“90 Minutes in Heaven”) as Johnson and was written and directed by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon, who also wrote “God’s Not Dead” and “God’s Not Dead 2.” The movie was partially funded by Michael Lindell, a born-again Christian and the founder of the company MyPillow.

Upon finding out about its top position on the mainstream chart, Bratcher took to Twitter to celebrate the film’s success.

“Guess what the #1 best selling DVD on Amazon is right now?!” Bratcher Tweeted.

As of Aug. 7, 2019, the movie holds a Domestic Total gross of $18,988,743 at the box office, over two times its production cost of 6 million dollars.

Another faith-based movie currently in the top ten slot on the Amazon charts is “Breakthrough,” which holds the No. 3 position on the Drama chart and No. 10 on the overall charts.

"Breakthrough," tells the miraculous true story of Joyce and John Smith, a mother and son who rely on the power of prayer and the Holy Spirit following an accident in which John is pronounced deceased by doctors at the hospital. After 45 minutes, his mother's desperate supplications to God bring him back to life after the doctors lost all hope.