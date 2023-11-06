Pro-Palestinian protestors vandalize White House gate, damage property

Pro-Palestine demonstrators vandalized the White House gates and several monuments in Washington following a protest against Israel's efforts to eradicate Hamas in Gaza after the terrorist group carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protestors gathered at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to the United States' support for Israel.

According to WUSA-9, the activist group, the Answer Coalition, submitted a permit for the rally, anticipating that around 26,000 to 30,000 people would attend.

As The Hill reported Saturday, thousands flooded the streets of the nation's capital, rallying around speakers such as rapper Macklemore, who stated that he refused to remain "complicit" and that he was not afraid to speak his mind about the war between Israel and Hamas.

"I know enough that this is a genocide," he said.

Later in the evening, many demonstrators gathered outside the White House gates, with some pulling at the gates or chanting "F— Joe Biden."

In a Saturday statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of "minor incidents" in the district over the weekend, including property damage. The MPD, however, stated that it had not received reports of any "major incidents."

"The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest," Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a statement.

In the statement, the MPD confirmed that it was investigating acts of vandalism to the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles. Out of the thousands of protestors, the authorities arrested one man for destruction of property in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

As Fox News reported Sunday, the sole arrest occurred after the window of the nearby McDonald's restaurant was cracked and spray-painted with the word "Gaza."

Protestors also defaced multiple statues downtown; however, the Secret Service said that its agents at the White House and other executive branch buildings made no arrests during the protests, according to the outlet.

"Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement. "As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel."

Footage of the protest shared online Saturday by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson shows the demonstrators pushing on the White House gate, which was smeared with red paint intended to look like blood. Some of the protestors in the video can be seen waving Palestinian flags while others hold signs that read "Nothing Justifies Genocide."

Another video shared by Nelson on Saturday featured the pro-Palestine protestors chanting "F— Joe Biden." In an additional video shared by the reporter, the demonstrators can be heard chanting, "We don't want two states; we want 48!"

The chant appears to be referring to 1948, before Israel's founding later that year in May, as well as the Two-State Solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The plan was to resolve the conflict by establishing two states — Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinians.

The Oct. 7 assault from the terrorist group Hamas in southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, a majority of them civilians. Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had commenced a ground invasion of Gaza, which has been controlled by Hamas since 2007.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Israel's objective is to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities and secure the return of the over 200 individuals taken hostage by the terrorist group.

"The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war … this is a time for war," he said.