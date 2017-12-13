(Photo: Nordic Games) A screenshot from "Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition," one of the PS Plus free games for the month of December.

A batch of games is now available to download for free on the PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) program. The month of December brings a total of five games to subscribers, with an extra one for those in Europe.

First on the list is "Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition," which follows Death in his mission to clear the name of his brother and fellow Horseman. This version comes with every single downloadable content (DLC) that was ever released for the 2015 game, making it quite the steal.

PS Plus members who prefer solving mysteries and exploring a world full of secrets would love "forma.8." With unique hand-drawn vector graphic, this freebie, which is also up for grabs on the PS Vita, puts them in control of the small exploration probe stranded in a planet with the mission to find an energy source that will save of civilizations.

For something a little lighter, PS Plus got players covered this December with "Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends," which puts every character from the franchise in one arena.

Sony also has a treat for PS Plus subscribers rocking the PSVR. Up for grabs this month is "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," which touts the "most disturbing rollercoaster ride you'll ever take."

Legions of monsters and nightmarish enemies will pop up from all sides, a challenge that is bound to "strike fear into the hearts of every trigger-happy arcade shooter fan."

PS Plus members in Europe get an extra treat this month with "That's You," which will send them to a "journey of self-discovery" with up to five friends or family members, with whom they will trade funny questions, texting games, and drawing challenges.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 3 (PS3) players will get two freebies this month. As the protagonist in the visual-novel game "XBlaze Lost: Memories," they get to explore "a weird and wondrous alternate reality" to find their sister.

Like the PS4 folks, users of the last-generation console will also be treated with a game compilation in the form of "Syberia Collection," which includes a couple of games from the "Syberia" series that center on a New York-based lawyer Kate Walker, who receives an assignment that will change her life forever.

Meanwhile, in addition to "forma.8," PS Vita-playing PS Plus members will also get "Wanted Corp," where they can navigate the galaxy as bounty hunters out to get the worst scum and villainy of the galaxy.

Those who are not subscribed to PS Plus but have been wanting to can take advantage of the price markdown on Amazon at the moment. A one-year subscription, usually priced at $60, is down to $40. It is unknown when the offer will expire but players are advised to jump into it as early as possible.