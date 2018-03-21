'PUBG Mobile' Now Available for Free in the US and Other Regions for iOS, Android

The "Battle Royale" survival game craze has officially taken over mobile gaming, now that PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games have released an official mobile version of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" for both the iOS and Android. A version for the US has been available since Monday, March 19, with other regions getting theirs later.

"The true Battle Royale experience is now on your phone. PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android in the US today. More regions will be announced at a later date," the "PUBG" team announced on the game's official Twitter handle earlier this week.

Twitter/PUBATTLEGROUNDS "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," the game that re-popularized the Battle Royale video game genre, is now available thru an official version for the mobile for both iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

It's an announcement that "PUBG" players waiting for a non-Chinese mobile version has been waiting for, as well as perhaps serving the double purpose as a dig on other "Battle Royale" styled games like "Fortnite."

Just like the description on the game's Google Play site says, it's the same official "PUBG" gameplay experience, with 100 players dropping off via parachutes on to a remote island 8 kilometers by 8 kilometers wide, with one player emerging the winner in the end.

The game is likewise available on the Apple App Store, and while a Wi-Fi connection is very much recommended to download the game, it's small size, at under a gigabyte, makes downloading "PUBG mobile" over a data connection easy enough, as well.

"PUBG" mobile versions were first released for the huge Chinese mobile gaming market by Tencent, which put out not one, but two versions. One of them is called "PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield," a mobile port by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio that aims to bring the original "PUBG" experience to mobile, while the other is called "PUBG: Army Attack," an official update on the "PUBG" formula that makes it less realistic and more arcade-like.