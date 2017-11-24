Push the 'Radical Jesus Agenda' Rather Than Fight the 'Radical Liberal Agenda'

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

I hear a lot of talk among conservative Christians today about "the radical liberal agenda" that is dominating our culture. This agenda is filled with leftist Democrats, unfair and imbalanced MSNBC reporters and pro-gay Starbucks cups controversies.

As a matter of fact I'm sick of hearing about it.

Now don't get me wrong. I am very conservative, both politically and theologically. I like Reagan, Republicans and imputed righteousness.

But I am not going to expend my energy fighting the radical liberal agenda. Instead, I'm going to invest it in pushing the "radical Jesus agenda."

What is his agenda? To love God, love others and make disciples!

When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was he answered, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself'"Matthew 22:37-39.

This basically means love God with everything you have and then take your love for him out on everyone else. Yes, this especially includes those you vehemently differ with politically, philosophically and morally!

The radical Jesus agenda is to love your enemies and hate your own sin. The radical Jesus agenda is to be a visible, visceral demonstration to the world that we love others no matter what...no matter if we differ with their politics or lifestyle choices. Our love for others has no qualifications, exceptions or asterisks because our love is rooted in God (1 John 4:19.)

This doesn't mean that we refuse to vote our convictions. This doesn't mean that we don't stand for truth. But it does mean that we do so humbly, lovingly and gently. It means we are characterized by an open hand, not a clenched fist.

And the radical Jesus agenda goes even farther than loving God and loving others. It also includes making disciples!

In Matthew 28:18-20 Jesus said, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age."

A key thrust of the radical Jesus agenda is winning people over, not to our politics, but to our Savior! It is making disciples, not to follow us, but to follow our King!

How do we do that? We pray for, care for and share the Gospel with those around us. We keep lovingly pursuing them until they are ready to say yes to Jesus and the hope that only he can offer. Here's a video we produced to show what a prayer-care-share lifestyle can look like:

Let's stop, in the words of Thoreau, "hacking at the leaves of evil" and let's start "striking at the root," Let's do this by sharing the Good News of Jesus with everyone no matter what. And, even if they keep on rejecting it, let's keep on loving them with the love of Jesus.

Let's love God, love others and make disciples.

Now that's a radical agenda!

Originally posted at dare2share.org