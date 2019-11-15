Race to election 2020: Biden falling in Iowa, holding firm elsewhere

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

With the presidential election less than a year away and the first state competitions three months away, the Democratic Party’s race to determine their nominee continues to garner national headlines.

The crowded field saw Texas politician Beto O’Rourke suspend his campaign not long after promising to strip churches of their tax exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage.

While O’Rourke leaves the race, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced his candidacy on Thursday and billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has considered entering the race.

Meanwhile, frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden has seen growing challenges to his support, especially from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the Democratic Party's primary field, examining data from polling sites and fundraising, to see who was leading and who was losing.